Boys High School Basketball

The full All-Idaho basketball teams are out. Meet the 120 best players in the state

Mountain View’s Naya Ojukwu, left, and Meridian’s Brody Rowbury were voted the 5A All-Idaho basketball players of the years by the state’s coaches.
Mountain View’s Naya Ojukwu, left, and Meridian’s Brody Rowbury were voted the 5A All-Idaho basketball players of the years by the state’s coaches. Idaho Statesman

The votes are in from every corner of the state. Now it’s time to reveal the All-Idaho boys basketball and girls basketball teams.

Below are the links to the first and second teams in each classification.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

