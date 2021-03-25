3A All-Idaho girls basketball team | 2021

Timberlake’s Brooke Jessen was voted the 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Coeur d'Alene Press

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: BROOKE JESSEN, TIMBERLAKE

Why she is player of the year: The inside and outside threat led the Tigers to back-to-back state titles. She averaged 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists to make the All-Idaho team for the fourth time, including a third appearance on the first team.

Coach’s comment: “Brooke is an extremely versatile player. She can play any position on the court from 1 to 5,” Timberlake coach Matt Miller said.

What others are saying: “As a post-up player, her footwork and use of both hands to attack were unstoppable. If she catches the ball in the paint, it’s two points and probably an and-one. Add to that she’s a deadly 3-point shooter and a good ball handler,” Priest River coach Gary Stewart said

What’s next: She has signed with Texas-Rio Grande Valley of the WAC.

TARYN SOUMAS, TIMBERLAKE

The reigning 3A player of the year finished just behind her teammate in the voting. The 5-3 senior point guard and Jessen teamed up to give opponents fits all over the court. The dead-eye shooter and elite defender averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals.

MARDEE FILLMORE, SUGAR-SALEM

The 6-1 senior center was voted to the first team for the second straight year. Despite constant double teams and defensive schemes, she still dominated the paint, averaging 11.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 53% from the floor.

JOSEE STEADMAN, SNAKE RIVER

A first-team selection for the third straight year, opponents knew the 6-foot senior forward well but never found a way to stop her. She could score from anywhere on the floor, averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds. She’s signed with Colorado Mesa (NCAA Division II).

GRACE JACKSON, PARMA

The 5-10 senior point guard could light up the scoreboard in a hurry. But she also made everyone around her better. She averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals and has committed to play at the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy (NCAA Division III).

COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT MILLER, TIMBERLAKE

The Tigers won their fourth state title in six years, going back-to-back for the second time.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Ella Fischer Filer 5-8 Senior Forward 14.1 ppg, 9.7 reb, 3.7 stl Lexi Monson Filer 5-9 Junior Point guard 14.6 ppg, 3.2 ast, 3.1 stl Zoie Armstrong Marsh Valley 4-11 Senior Point guard 14.6 ppg, 3.6 stl, 2.6 ast Hailey Harris Sugar-Salem 5-8 Junior Forward 10.2 ppg, 6.8 reb Hailey Cheney Kellogg 6-0 Junior Center 16.2 ppg, 9.0 reb, 3.2 ast