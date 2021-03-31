Boys High School Basketball

3A All-Idaho boys basketball team | 2021

McCall-Donnelly junior DJ Green was voted the 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches.
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DJ GREEN, MCCALL-DONNELLY

Why he is player of the year: The Vandals mounted the best season in program history, finishing second at state behind the 6-foot junior point guard. He took over the state tournament, averaging 24.6 points and 5.3 rebounds after averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the season.

Coach’s comment: “DJ’s best games were when the lights were the brightest. His creativity and competitiveness went to another level during the (state) tournament, and he led a team that had really never been in the conversation to a state championship game,” McCall-Donnelly coach Jason Tinney said.

What others are saying: “He was a game changer for his team. He could get to the rim well and could shoot from outside,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said.

What’s next: He will return for his senior season.

HYRUM LINDSEY, FRUITLAND

A repeat first-team selection, the 6-5 senior forward averaged a double-double of 20.2 points and 11.8 rebounds. But he was no volume scorer, shooting 52% from the floor and adding 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals as a force that kept opposing coaches awake at night.

MITCH LINDSAY, SNAKE RIVER

The 6-3 senior guard was a team leader and a knockdown shooter for the Panthers. He racked up 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. But what was most impressive was his efficiency, shooting 52% from the floor, 39% behind the arc and 82% at the free-throw line.

BRACKEN HOWELL, MARSH VALLEY

The Eagles brought home their first state championship since 1988 in large part to the 5-10 senior. A team-first guard, he fit into Marsh Valley’s system and finished the year averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

NOAH WATT, SNAKE RIVER

The senior point guard stands only 5-8. But he stretches defenses to their breaking point with his range well beyond the 3-point line. He sank 70-of-178 3-pointers (39%) and shot 86% at the free-throw line to rack up 13.9 points per game.

COACH OF THE YEAR: KENT HOWELL, MARSH VALLEY

After leading the Eagles to a state baseball title in 2019, he added another one in basketball.

SECOND TEAM

PlayerSchoolHeightYearPositionStats
Gatlin BairKimberly6-3FreshmanForward10.6 ppg, 7.3 reb, 1.0 blk
Jarom HeuseveldtTeton6-1SophomoreGuard14.4 ppg, 2.8 ast, 1.7 stl
Cody HansenMarsh Valley6-3SeniorForward9.7 ppg, 6.0 reb, 2.3 ast
Dylon WatsonFruitland5-8SeniorPoint guard13.9 ppg, 2.3 ast, 2.0 stl
Stanton HowellMarsh Valley6-2SophomoreGuard11.2 ppg, 5.2 reb, 4.1 ast
