5A All-Idaho boys basketball team: The state’s best players from its top classification

Meridian senior Brody Rowbury was voted the 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: BRODY ROWBURY, MERIDIAN

Why he is player of the year: The 6-11 senior forward changed the complexion of the game the second he stepped on the floor with his strength, soft hands and 3-point shot. He led the Warriors to their first state title since 1992, averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds despite sitting out the fourth quarter of many blowouts.

Coach’s comment: “Brody forced double- and triple-teams, and played through physical contact that was unlike any other player I can think of,” Meridian coach Jeff Sanor said.

What others are saying: “Brody was unstoppable. We game-planned like crazy for him, but it didn’t matter because he was so dominant,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said.

What’s next: He has a Division I offer from Virginia Military Institute but remains undecided.

TADEN KING, MADISON

The 6-4 senior point guard posed a matchup nightmare for opponents. He racked up 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a guard who could break down opponents off the dribble, punish sagging defenses with his 3-point range and mix it up in the paint.

JOE MPOYO, MERIDIAN

A versatile guard, the 6-5 senior did it all for the state champs. The lights-out shooter could get hot in a hurry (17.1 ppg). He could run, and finish, a fast break. He could score in the paint. And he was a lockdown defender who drew the toughest assignment.

BLAKE BUCHANAN, LAKE CITY

Division I programs up and down the West Coast are chasing after the 6-9 sophomore center. His athleticism and nose for the basket allowed him to average 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 54% from the floor. But he broke out at state, averaging 16.3 points.

LLOYER DRIGGS, THUNDER RIDGE

The 5-11 senior point guard led the 5A classification with 23.7 points per game. He was a threat from anywhere on the floor. But he wasn’t a one-trick pony. He added 2.3 assists as defenses sold out to stop him. And he added 2.1 steals as a top defender.

COACH OF THE YEAR: JEFF SANOR, MERIDIAN

He rebuilt a struggling program into a heavy favorite that delivered a state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats McKay Anderson Meridian 5-11 Senior Point guard 10.3 ppg, 4.6 ast Kolton Mitchell Lake City 6-0 Sophomore Point guard 16.7 ppg, 3.2 ast Jack Payne Boise 6-5 Junior Wing 13.0 ppg, 9.1 reb, 2.9 blk Jason Janish Eagle 6-7 Senior Center 13.5 ppg, 6.1 reb, 2.0 ast Caden McLean Post Falls 6-0 Senior Guard 12.9 ppg, 3.9 reb, 2.1 stl