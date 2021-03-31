Boys High School Basketball
5A All-Idaho boys basketball team: The state’s best players from its top classification
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: BRODY ROWBURY, MERIDIAN
Why he is player of the year: The 6-11 senior forward changed the complexion of the game the second he stepped on the floor with his strength, soft hands and 3-point shot. He led the Warriors to their first state title since 1992, averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds despite sitting out the fourth quarter of many blowouts.
Coach’s comment: “Brody forced double- and triple-teams, and played through physical contact that was unlike any other player I can think of,” Meridian coach Jeff Sanor said.
What others are saying: “Brody was unstoppable. We game-planned like crazy for him, but it didn’t matter because he was so dominant,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said.
What’s next: He has a Division I offer from Virginia Military Institute but remains undecided.
TADEN KING, MADISON
The 6-4 senior point guard posed a matchup nightmare for opponents. He racked up 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a guard who could break down opponents off the dribble, punish sagging defenses with his 3-point range and mix it up in the paint.
JOE MPOYO, MERIDIAN
A versatile guard, the 6-5 senior did it all for the state champs. The lights-out shooter could get hot in a hurry (17.1 ppg). He could run, and finish, a fast break. He could score in the paint. And he was a lockdown defender who drew the toughest assignment.
BLAKE BUCHANAN, LAKE CITY
Division I programs up and down the West Coast are chasing after the 6-9 sophomore center. His athleticism and nose for the basket allowed him to average 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 54% from the floor. But he broke out at state, averaging 16.3 points.
LLOYER DRIGGS, THUNDER RIDGE
The 5-11 senior point guard led the 5A classification with 23.7 points per game. He was a threat from anywhere on the floor. But he wasn’t a one-trick pony. He added 2.3 assists as defenses sold out to stop him. And he added 2.1 steals as a top defender.
COACH OF THE YEAR: JEFF SANOR, MERIDIAN
He rebuilt a struggling program into a heavy favorite that delivered a state championship.
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Stats
|McKay Anderson
|Meridian
|5-11
|Senior
|Point guard
|10.3 ppg, 4.6 ast
|Kolton Mitchell
|Lake City
|6-0
|Sophomore
|Point guard
|16.7 ppg, 3.2 ast
|Jack Payne
|Boise
|6-5
|Junior
|Wing
|13.0 ppg, 9.1 reb, 2.9 blk
|Jason Janish
|Eagle
|6-7
|Senior
|Center
|13.5 ppg, 6.1 reb, 2.0 ast
|Caden McLean
|Post Falls
|6-0
|Senior
|Guard
|12.9 ppg, 3.9 reb, 2.1 stl
