2A All-Idaho girls basketball team | 2021

Melba’s Kate Clark, center, was voted the 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KATE CLARK, MELBA

Why she is player of the year: The four-year starter carried the Mustangs to their first state title as one of 2A’s top scorers (16.6 ppg). The 5-7 guard set a program record for single-season and career 3-pointers. And she added 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 assists per game.

Coach’s comment: “Even with all the points Kate has scored, she is a very unselfish player who is always encouraging her teammates and celebrating their success,” Melba coach David Lenz said.

What others are saying: “Kate is the complete package: hard working, skilled and willing to lead. She was a handful to deal with every time we faced her. I admire the way she plays the game,” Cole Valley Christian coach Matt Beglinger said.

What’s next: Clark has signed to play at Northwest Nazarene.

HAILEY HUMPHERYS, BEAR LAKE

A second-team pick last year, the 5-8 senior point guard moves up to the first team after leading the Bears to a second-place finish at state. She dominated on both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points, 2.2 assists and 2 steals per game.

ALYSSA CHRISTENSEN, NEW PLYMOUTH

The 6-2 senior forward controlled the paint with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks a night. But she could also step out and play any position. The College of Southern Idaho signee led the Pilgrims to a third-place finish at state, their best in 11 years.

CAMDEN BARGER, GRANGEVILLE

Already a two-time Central Idaho League player of the year, the 5-6 junior point guard led the Bulldogs back to state. Her mix of outside shooting, dribble penetration and mid-range shooting allowed her to average 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.4 steals.

ANNA VEECK, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Her size (5-11) and strength made the senior forward a scoring machine inside the paint. She racked up 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, and her confidence rubbed off on the rest of the Chargers. She’s signed with Master’s University (NAIA) in California.

COACH OF THE YEAR: DAVID LENZ, MELBA

He guided the Mustangs to their first title after years of state tournament heartbreak.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Ellie Watson Aberdeen 5-10 Junior Center 14.2 ppg, 7.1 reb, 2.0 stl Kendall Clark Melba 5-9 Sophomore Forward 11.8 ppg, 8.9 reb, 2.5 stl Kajsia Fuller West Side 6-0 Senior Center 15.7 ppg, 8.1 reb, 2.5 stl Ellie Fraas Cole Valley Christian 6-1 Junior Guard 11.7 ppg, 3.8 stl, 3.3 ast Dallas Sutton Ririe 5-7 Senior Guard 10.9 ppg, 2.9 stl