Boys High School Basketball
2A All-Idaho boys basketball team | 2021
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JORDAN LENZ, NORTH FREMONT
Why he is player of the year: The 6-foot junior guard made his presence felt all over the court to repeat as the player of the year. The Huskies brought home the third-place trophy from state behind Lenz, who racked up 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals a night.
Coach’s comment: “Jordan is a great all-around player on both sides of the ball. He has a great attitude and is tough and smart,” North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said.
What others are saying: “He got everyone involved until it was time to take over. When the game was on the line, there was no one better,” West Jefferson coach Dave Hadley said.
What’s next: He’ll aim for a third straight player of the year award next season.
JOHNNY SUGARMAN, AMBROSE
A never-ending motor put the 6-foot junior point guard on the first team for the second straight year. He broke his right hand before the season opener but still tallied 12.3 points, 3.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game. He averaged 18.3 points at district and state.
TRISTAN GENTRY, ST. MARIES
He led the Lumberjacks to their first state title since 1960 as the heart of their offensive and defensive game plans. The 6-6 junior finished with 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 assists per game. He also averaged 1.3 charges taken a night.
BRYLER SHURTLIFF, WEST SIDE
The 6-4 junior forward moves up to the first after earning a second-team spot last year. The long and athletic weapon stuffed the stat sheet with 19.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He turned it on a state, averaging 29.5 points in two games.
ELI GIBSON, ST. MARIES
The 6-2 senior guard gave the state champions a chameleon to build around. He did everything from running the point to mixing it up as a center, exploiting mismatches wherever he found them. The Lumberjacks’ vocal leader averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
COACH OF THE YEAR: BRYAN CHASE, ST. MARIES
He got the Lumberjacks over the hump at state after seven straight trips to the tournament.
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Stats
|Ben Blythe
|Ambrose
|6-0
|Senior
|Wing
|15.0 ppg, 5.7 reb, 2.2 ast
|Joe Reiber
|Melba
|6-3
|Junior
|Guard
|17.1 ppg, 7.1 reb, 2.3 stl
|Luke Hill
|North Fremont
|5-10
|Senior
|Guard
|11.7 ppg, 3.2 stl, 3.0 ast
|Matt Hall
|New Plymouth
|6-6
|Senior
|Center
|16.3 ppg, 9.4 reb
|Owen Teuscher
|Bear Lake
|6-5
|Senior
|Forward
|12.5 ppg, 5.7 reb
