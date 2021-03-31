2A All-Idaho boys basketball team | 2021

North Fremont junior Jordan Lenz was voted the 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches for the second straight year. For the Idaho Statesman

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JORDAN LENZ, NORTH FREMONT

Why he is player of the year: The 6-foot junior guard made his presence felt all over the court to repeat as the player of the year. The Huskies brought home the third-place trophy from state behind Lenz, who racked up 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals a night.

Coach’s comment: “Jordan is a great all-around player on both sides of the ball. He has a great attitude and is tough and smart,” North Fremont coach Shannon Hill said.

What others are saying: “He got everyone involved until it was time to take over. When the game was on the line, there was no one better,” West Jefferson coach Dave Hadley said.

What’s next: He’ll aim for a third straight player of the year award next season.

JOHNNY SUGARMAN, AMBROSE

A never-ending motor put the 6-foot junior point guard on the first team for the second straight year. He broke his right hand before the season opener but still tallied 12.3 points, 3.5 steals and 3.1 assists per game. He averaged 18.3 points at district and state.

TRISTAN GENTRY, ST. MARIES

He led the Lumberjacks to their first state title since 1960 as the heart of their offensive and defensive game plans. The 6-6 junior finished with 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 assists per game. He also averaged 1.3 charges taken a night.

BRYLER SHURTLIFF, WEST SIDE

The 6-4 junior forward moves up to the first after earning a second-team spot last year. The long and athletic weapon stuffed the stat sheet with 19.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He turned it on a state, averaging 29.5 points in two games.

ELI GIBSON, ST. MARIES

The 6-2 senior guard gave the state champions a chameleon to build around. He did everything from running the point to mixing it up as a center, exploiting mismatches wherever he found them. The Lumberjacks’ vocal leader averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

COACH OF THE YEAR: BRYAN CHASE, ST. MARIES

He got the Lumberjacks over the hump at state after seven straight trips to the tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Ben Blythe Ambrose 6-0 Senior Wing 15.0 ppg, 5.7 reb, 2.2 ast Joe Reiber Melba 6-3 Junior Guard 17.1 ppg, 7.1 reb, 2.3 stl Luke Hill North Fremont 5-10 Senior Guard 11.7 ppg, 3.2 stl, 3.0 ast Matt Hall New Plymouth 6-6 Senior Center 16.3 ppg, 9.4 reb Owen Teuscher Bear Lake 6-5 Senior Forward 12.5 ppg, 5.7 reb