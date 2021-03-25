1A Division II All-Idaho girls basketball team | 2021

Carey’s Kylie Wood was voted the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year for the second straight season. (Twin Falls) Times-News

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KYLIE WOOD, CAREY

Why she is player of the year: The 5-foot-6 senior point guard repeats as the player of the year after leading all classes with 27.5 points per game. She tied the state tournament scoring record (28.7 ppg) to lead the Panthers to a third-place trophy.

Coach’s comment: “She worked harder than any other athlete I have coached at the high school or collegiate level. She has dedicated herself to being a student of the game,” Carey coach Merrilee Sears said.

What others are saying: “(She’s) the best player I have coached against in 25 years. She is so smart and good at finding the weakness in your defense that you can never fully contain her,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said.

What’s next: She’s committed to St. Catherine’s (NCAA Division III) in Minnesota.

JOSEY JONES, TRI-VALLEY

She teamed with Emma Hollon to bring the Titans their first state title. The 5-4 senior guard always saved her best performances for the largest stage, including 19 points and six steals in the state finals. She averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists.

EMMA HOLLON, TRI-VALLEY

A repeat first-team pick, the 5-5 senior guard kept the Titans’ offense on track while stuffing the stat sheet. The 4.0 student and Eastern Oregon track and cross country commit averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 4.7 assists.

RILEY MOORE, MACKAY

The Miners brought home the state consolation title thanks in large part to their 5-6 senior point guard. While she ran the offense, she could also move inside the paint if she spotted a mismatch. She racked up 14.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 steals per game.

KIERSLEY BOYER, ROCKLAND

The 5-11 senior center moves up from the second team after averaging a double-double of 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds. Her versatility allowed her to step outside as a wing. And her instincts paid off on defense as she racked up 3.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

COACH OF THE YEAR: JEFF SPRINGER, TRI-VALLEY

The Titans set another program record under Springer, bringing home a state championship banner.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Trinity Seefried Mackay 5-6 Junior Guard 17.9 ppg, 5.7 reb, 3.3 ast Ashly Botz Camas County 5-6 Junior Point guard 12.8 ppg, 6.2 reb, 3.4 ast Paige Ramsey Leadore 5-8 Senior Forward 15.8 ppg, 11.2 reb, 4.8 blk Sydney Nichols Council 5-7 Junior Guard 14.8 ppg, 4.9 reb, 4.3 stl Ember Farr Rockland 5-10 Junior Center 11.5 ppg, 9.8 reb, 2.2 stl