1A Division I All-Idaho girls basketball team | 2021

Grace’s Maniah Clegg was voted the 1A Division I All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Idaho State Journal

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MANIAH CLEGG, GRACE

Why she is player of the year: The 6-foot senior center dominated the paint to lead the Grizzlies to their first state title since 1986. She averaged 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks for the season. But she stepped it up at state, posting 18.7 points and 15 rebounds a night.

Coach’s comment: “Despite all of her individual success on the court, she wanted one thing more than anything else — and that was for her team to win. She epitomizes what a true leader should be like,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said.

What others are saying: “When she wants to score, she will score. When she wants a rebound, she will get that rebound,” Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said.

What’s next: She is weighing multiple college offers.

SINTIA VARELA, RIMROCK

Whatever the Raiders needed and whenever they needed it, the 5-8 senior guard delivered. She racked up 20 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists to carry Rimrock to its first state tournament trophy (consolation title) since 2006.

MADISON SHEARS, PRAIRIE

Last season’s 1A Division I player of the year, the 5-5 senior point guard led the Pirates to another runner-up finish at state. Her elite speed and hard-nosed defense made her an unquestioned leader who averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 4.3 assists.

MADISON HODNETT, LIBERTY CHARTER

The 6-3 senior forward made the All-Idaho team for the fourth time, and the first team for the third time. The Corban University (NAIA) signee averaged a double-double each year, including 16.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game this season.

CLAIRA OSBORNE, GENESEE

The Whitepine League’s player of the year averaged a double-double of 18.2 points and 10 rebounds while adding 3.8 steals and 1.3 assists per game. The 5-10 senior forward could play any position and kept opposing coaches up at night trying to find a way to stop her.

COACH OF THE YEAR: KYLE CHRISTENSEN, GRACE

He snapped the Grizzlies’ 34-year state championship drought in his third season as the coach.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Kynlee Thornton Lighthouse Christian 5-10 Senior Forward 19.7 ppg, 12.4 reb, 6.3 blk Grace Sobotta Lapwai 5-8 Junior Guard 9.0 ppg, 6.1 reb, 3.0 stl Lauren Gould Lapwai 5-7 Sophomore Forward 10.5 ppg, 5.5 reb, 3.5 stl Glory Sobotta Lapwai 5-6 Senior Point guard 9.5 ppg, 4.4 reb, 2.0 ast Kiya McAffee Butte County 5-8 Junior Guard 12.9 ppg, 6.3 reb, 3.3 stl