1A Division I All-Idaho boys basketball team | 2021

Lapwai junior Titus Yearout was voted the 1A Division I All_Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. Lewiston Tribune

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TITUS YEAROUT, LAPWAI

Why he is player of the year: The 6-2 junior guard led all classifications in scoring again at 24.0 points per game, and he’s already surpassed 1,500 career points with another year left. He added 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.2 blocks to lead the Wildcats to a state championship.

Coach’s comment: “He scores at all three levels — post-up, midrange, 3-pointers. He takes pride in his defense and rebounds the ball at a high level,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.

What others are saying: “He’s an extremely unselfish player who could score 50 a night if he wanted to, but he involves his team every possession,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.

What’s next: He will return for his senior year and another shot at a title.

CHARLIE DEBOER, RIVERSTONE

The University of Puget Sound commit carried the Otters to the state finals for the first time in program history. The 6-3 senior wing racked up 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.7 steals while shooting 67% from the floor despite being the focus of every defensive scheme.

NICK LIEBICH, RIVERSTONE

The 5A all-state soccer player of the year for Boise High was also a force on the hardwood. The 6-6 senior was a monster in the paint, but he also had the athleticism to guard any position on the floor. He averaged 15.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 2.9 assists and 1.9 blocks.

KENYON SPOTTED HORSE, LAKESIDE

Last year’s 1A Division II player of the year, the 6-foot senior point guard had no trouble moving up a classification. He always elevated his play the bigger the game, finishing the year with 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.4 assists per game.

KASE WYNOTT, LAPWAI

The 6-4 freshman forward earned state tournament MVP honors for the Wildcats. His mix of 3-point shooting, midrange jumpers and inside moves allowed him to score 18 points a game at state and finish the season with 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

COACH OF THE YEAR: ZACHARY EASTMAN, LAPWAI

The second-year coach led the powerhouse program to its 11th state championship this season.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Kross Taylor Lapwai 6-3 Junior Guard 14.7 ppg, 3.1 ast, 2.8 stl Gage Stoddard Grace 5-10 Senior Guard 19.3 ppg, 3.2 ast, 2.7 stl Corbin Bedke Oakley 6-2 Senior Forward 15.5 ppg, 6.3 reb, 1.7 stl Cole Schlader Prairie 5-10 Senior Guard 17.4 ppg, 9.2 reb, 6.1 ast Connor Gardner Liberty Charter 6-0 Senior Guard 18.3 ppg