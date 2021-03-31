4A All-Idaho boys basketball team released. Did your favorite player make the cut?

Middleton junior Tyler Medaris was voted the 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: TYLER MEDARIS, MIDDLETON

Why he is player of the year: His size (6-7) makes the junior forward an imposing presence. But he also moves like a guard, making him impossible to stop. He racked up 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks to carry the Vikings to their first state title since 1965.

Coach’s comment: “He was a matchup nightmare with his footwork in the post, his ability to hit open 3s and a threat to elevate over the top of any defense for a tomahawk jam,” Middleton coach Andy Harrington said.

What others are saying: “Tyler was a force on offense and defense every game. With or without the ball, he was a game changer,” Mountain Home coach Brian Bethel said.

What’s next: He will return for his senior season and a shot at a repeat state title.

JAYLEN ALEXANDER, COLUMBIA

The 4A SIC Player of the Year stuffed the stat sheet with 18.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. The 6-6 senior wing and Pima Community College (Ariz.) commit posed a threat all over the floor with his length, athleticism and skill.

GABE HAMMONS, PRESTON

Opponents knew they had to double-team the 6-1 senior guard, but it rarely helped. He poured in 17.1 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His scoring and defense led Preston back to the state finals for the fifth straight year.

COOPER KESLER, HILLCREST

The 6-1 junior guard had his hand in everything to lead the Knights back to the state tournament. He averaged 13.3 points as an elite shooter despite constant defensive attention. But he also added 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

BLAKE HAWTHORNE, BISHOP KELLY

The rim protector only got better as the season wore on. The 6-7 junior center averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in just 18 minutes per game. But he broke out at state, racking up 12.0 points and 3.7 blocks to lead BK to a third-place finish.

COACH OF THE YEAR: ANDY HARRINGTON, MIDDLETON

In his final season with the Vikings, he led the program to its first 4A state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Michael Lloyd Jerome 6-4 Junior Guard 17.3 ppg, 6.3 reb, 1.5 ast Jalen Skalskiy Lakeland 6-7 Senior Wing 15.9 ppg, 8.6 reb, 2.2 ast Merit Foote Middleton 6-0 Senior Guard 6.4 ppg, 2.1 stl, 1.4 ast Carson Johnson Bonneville 6-0 Senior Point guard 24.0 ppg, 3.8 ast, 3.6 reb Julian Bowie Pocatello 6-1 Freshman Guard 15.8 ppg, 2.2 ast, 1.4 stl