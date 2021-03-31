1A Division II All-Idaho boys basketball team | 2021

Garden Valley senior Covy Kelly was voted the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: COVY KELLY, GARDEN VALLEY

Why he is player of the year: The 6-1 senior guard carried the Wolverines to their first state title with jaw-dropping numbers of 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He broke his own state tournament scoring record with 45 points in the finals to win his second player of the year award.

Coach’s comment: “The one thing that sets this young man apart is his uncanny knack for rising to the occasion and playing his best basketball in the biggest moments,” Garden Valley coach Joel LaFleur said.

What others are saying: “He’s a competitor. You can tell he takes things personal on the court,” Hansen coach Jesus Guerrero said.

What’s next: He is weighing offers to play college basketball and football.

JAMES BODILY, NORTH GEM

Opposing coaches struggled to find a way to stop the 6-3 senior guard, a repeat first-team selection. His rounded game allowed him to find the soft spots in any defense as he racked up 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

JOSH GILLESPIE, GARDEN VALLEY

He returned to his original home in Garden Valley and made an immediate impact, earning the Long Pin’s co-player of the year award with Kelly. The 6-4 senior wing was everywhere with 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

BRADY POWER, DIETRICH

The reigning All-Idaho Football Player of the Year moves up to the first team after back-to-back appearances on the second team. He led the Blue Devils to a second-place finish at state, averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor.

BRADEN PERMANN, ROCKLAND

The 5-10 senior point guard posed a threat to opponents all over the floor. He could score with anyone in a variety of ways (21.2 ppg), punish defenses for cheating towards him (6.8 assists) and was a lockdown defender (5.1 steals). He led the Bulldogs to a third-place finish.

COACH OF THE YEAR: JOEL LAFLEUR, GARDEN VALLEY

He led the Wolverines to their first state title as the state’s No. 1-ranked team all season.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Rhys Dill Dietrich 6-6 Senior Center 11.6 ppg, 13.4 reb Hunter Smith Carey 6-0 Senior Guard 17.8 ppg, 2.3 stl, 2.1 ast Chase Green Mackay 6-2 Senior Point guard 18.3 ppg, 6.8 reb, 4.3 ast Jimmy Tucker Salmon River 5-9 Senior Guard 23.3 ppg, 6.7 reb, 3.4 ast Blake Thurston Cascade 5-11 Senior Guard 23.3 ppg, 7.7 reb, 4.3 stl