5A All-Idaho girls basketball team: The 10 best players from Idaho’s toughest class

Mountain View junior Naya Ojukwu was voted the 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: NAYA OJUKWU, MOUNTAIN VIEW

Why she is player of the year: The 6-foot junior forward dominated the paint like no one else with her strength, athleticism and soft hands. She led the Mavs to another state title while averaging 24.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, breaking the 5A state tournament scoring record with 87 points (29 per game).

Coach’s comment: “Naya is extremely strong and very difficult to stop inside the key. Her ability to time and block shots is remarkable,” Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said.

What others are saying: “Naya is the best athlete Idaho has seen in a long time. Her pure strength and nose for the ball make her unstoppable,” Coeur d’Alene coach Nicole Symons said.

What’s next: Ojukwu is weighing a host of Division I offers.

TRINITY SLOCUM, MOUNTAIN VIEW

A four-year starter, the Hawaii signee and 5-8 point guard ended her career with back-to-back state titles and set a program record with 6.1 assists per game. She also averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals to finish with an 87-13 career record.

JALEESA LAWRENCE, MERIDIAN

The 6-foot senior guard led the Warriors in points (18.6), rebounds (9.1) and steals (3.1) as a weapon in all facets of the game. The 5A SIC Player of the Year sports a 4.0 GPA and often served as a coach on the floor while drawing all the defensive attention.

LAUREN DAVENPORT, THUNDER RIDGE

The Boston University signee defended all five positions and posed a threat off the dribble, in the open court or behind the 3-point line. She averaged 12.2 points to lead the first East Idaho team in the 5A state final since 1995.

ALLISON ROSS, BOISE

The 5-7 point guard led the Brave to the state consolation title. The Hawaii Pacific signee averaged 11.4 points, 3.6 steals and 2.6 steals with her mix of basketball IQ, hard-nosed defense, competitive fire and a knack for big-time shots.

COACH OF THE YEAR: JEREMY SPENCER, THUNDER RIDGE

He led the third-year program to a surprise run to the 5A state championship game.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Aspen Caldwell Thunder Ridge 5-6 Sophomore Point guard 10.5 ppg, 5.0 reb, 2.2 stl Tylie Jones Rigby 6-0 Senior Wing 14.4 ppg, 6.6 reb, 3.1 ast Brooklyn Rewers Lake City 6-4 Senior Center 17.7 ppg, 9.2 reb, 3.8 blk Skylar Burke Coeur d’Alene 5-8 Junior Guard 15.4 ppg, 8.6 reb, 3.3 stl Madison Symons Coeur d’Alene 6-0 Sophomore Forward 13.5 ppg, 11.3 reb, 4.6 ast