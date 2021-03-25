4A All-Idaho girls basketball team led by underclassmen. See who took the top spots.

Burley’s Amari Whiting was voted the 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year by the state’s coaches. (Twin Falls) Times-News

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by each classification’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the voting process and publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: AMARI WHITING, BURLEY

Why she is player of the year: Opponents were powerless to stop the 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard, who led 4A with 25.4 points per game while adding 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists. She set the state tournament single-game (37 points) and overall scoring records (27.3 ppg) to carry Burley to a third-place trophy.

Coach’s comment: “Amari is our motor. … She is that player that does whatever it takes for her team to win,” Burley coach Amber Whiting said.

What others are saying: “She was the most dominant player in 4A. Defenses collapsed and schemed against her all year, and she was still able to put up incredible numbers,” Columbia coach Neal Robertson said.

What’s next: She enters the offseason with offers from five Division I programs.

HADLEY HUMPHERYS, BLACKFOOT

A repeat first-team selection, the 5-11 junior forward carried the Broncos to their first state title. She averaged a double-double of 12 points and 10.7 rebounds while dominating the glass, running the break and getting to the rim with creativity.

MATTIE OLSON, SKYLINE

Montana State has already extended an offer to the 5-7 junior guard. She led the Grizzlies to the state consolation title and their first state appearance since 2007 while averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals.

TENLEIGH SMITH, CENTURY

The 5-10 senior point guard made the first team again after transferring from Blackfoot. The Idaho State commit ran every facet of the state runner-up’s offense. Her court vision made her a mismatch and allowed her to average 11.2 points and 3.2 assists.

PAYTON HYMAS, MIDDLETON

Her speed, strength and basketball IQ made her a coach’s dream as a point guard. The 5-8 junior and 4A SIC Player of the Year picked apart defenses with pinpoint passes and off the dribble, averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.8 steals.

COACH OF THE YEAR: RAIMEE ODUM, BLACKFOOT

The first-year coach and Blackfoot alum led the Broncos to their first state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Player School Height Year Position Stats Isabelle Arave Blackfoot 5-9 Junior Point guard 8.3 ppg, 3.7 ast, 1.7 stl Macy Larsen Hillcrest 5-7 Junior Point guard 17.9 ppg, 4.1 ast, 3.1 stl Casidy Fried Middleton 6-1 Junior Forward 9.3 ppg, 9.1 reb, 4.6 blk Ashton Adamson Century 5-11 Senior Wing 10.2 ppg, 3.0 reb, 1.3 stl Mia Nottingham Columbia 5-10 Senior Guard 10.7 ppg, 6.8 reb, 3.5 stl