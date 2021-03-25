Girls High School Basketball
All-Idaho girls basketball: These were the 60 best players in the state, from 5A to 1A
The votes are in from every corner of the state. Now it’s time to reveal the All-Idaho girls basketball teams.
Below are the links to the first and second teams in each classification. The All-Idaho boys basketball teams will be released next week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- 5A All-Idaho team
- 4A All-Idaho team
- 3A All-Idaho team
- 2A All-Idaho team
- 1A Division I All-Idaho team
- 1A Division II All-Idaho team
Comments