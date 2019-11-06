High School Football
Highlight reel: The best high school football plays from the first round of the playoffs
It’s Donavon Estrada’s world. We all just live in it.
The Nampa senior quarterback dominated the plays of the week video from the first round of the playoffs, having a hand in four of the Top 10 plays.
