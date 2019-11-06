High School Football

Highlight reel: The best high school football plays from the first round of the playoffs

It’s Donavon Estrada’s world. We all just live in it.

The Nampa senior quarterback dominated the plays of the week video from the first round of the playoffs, having a hand in four of the Top 10 plays.

You can watch the full video above. You can also see the top plays from Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6, Week 7, Week 8 and Week 9 at those links.

You can also catch up on our full coverage from the first round of the state playoffs, including Eagle’s record-setting win over Capital. And we have full state playoff brackets in every classification.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  