Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Oct. 28 to Nov. 3)

Treasure Valley athletes dominated the state football playoffs and cross country meets last weekend.

Help up choose the performers from those events, as well as district swimming, in our latest Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Pete Knudson, McCall-Donnelly: The senior quarterback racked up 360 total yards and six touchdowns in the Vandals’ 52-0, first-round win over Malad. He completed 8-of-9 passes for 258 yards and four TDs, adding 102 yards and two TDs on five carries.

Kobe Roberts, New Plymouth: The senior completed 16-of-29 passes for 191 yards and three TDs, ran for 152 yards and two TDs and made 22 tackles as the Pilgrims beat St. Maries 33-15 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Mason McHugh, Eagle: The sophomore quarterback tied program records for passing TDs (six) and total TDs (seven) in a game to lead the Mustangs to a 52-32 win over Capital in the first round of the 5A playoffs. He completed 20-of-28 passes for 379 yards.

Donavon Estrada, Nampa: The senior quarterback racked up 538 total yards and seven TDs to lead the Bulldogs to a 55-48, last-second win over Century in the 4A playoffs. He ran for 397 yards and six TDs, adding 141 yards and a TD through the air.

Taylor Marcum, Timberline: The sophomore running back ran for 161 yards and a TD to lead the Wolves to the first playoff win in program history with a 19-7 victory at Post Falls.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior quarterback racked up five total touchdowns and 275 total yards in the Falcons’ 41-0 win over Skyline in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Koltin Teater, Kuna: The junior wide receiver caught six passes for 92 yards and a pair of TDs to lead the Kavemen to a 56-27 win over Pocatello in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Jerry Kiser, Middleton: He return a pick-six interception 90 yards in the fourth quarter to clinch the Vikings a 13-3 victory at Moscow in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

VOLLEYBALL

Mia Trotter, Ambrose: The sophomore led the Archers to a runner-up finish at the 1A Division I state tournament, racking 75 kills with a .392 hitting percentage. She also added eight blocks.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nathan Green, Borah: The junior won his second straight 5A boys state title in Pocatello, running the fastest time of the day at 15 minutes, 13.97 seconds.

Lizzie Dildine, Eagle: The junior pulled off the upset to win the 5A girls state title at 17:42.16.

Tanner Wilkinson, Meridian: The senior led the Warriors to a tie for first place in the 5A boys division with his fifth-place finish at 16:00.98. Meridian, which hadn’t reached state 2012, lost out to Timberline on a tiebreaker.

Britta Holmberg, Ambrose: The senior won her second 1A girls state title at 19:01.43. She’s the first girl to win multiple state titles in the five-year-old 1A division.

Hayden Bostrom, Timberline: The junior led the Timberline boys to the first team cross country title in program history with his third-place finish at 15:37.42.

Stetson Beus, Parma: The Panters’ senior co-captain finished 14th at the 3A boys state meet in 17:09.97.

Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Charter: The senior repeated as the 1A boys champ at 15:31.49, leading the Patriots to their third straight team title.

SWIMMING

Clayton DeHaas, Eagle: The senior captain led the Mustangs’ 200 freestyle relay team to an SIC record of 1:31.27 at the district meet.

Nathan Quarterman, Boise: The junior defended his four district titles by winning another four, including the 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle and a pair of relays. He broke the district’s all-time record in the 100 backstroke.