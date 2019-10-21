High School Football

Highlight reel: The best high school football plays from all around Idaho in Week 8

Impossible scrambles, running, one-handed catches and last-second heroics top the best high school football plays from across the state last weekend.

You can watch the full highlight reel above. You can also see the top plays from Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6 and Week 7 at those links.

The top plays are selected from a list of plays submitted to the Idaho Statesman each week. The Idaho Statesman reviews and ranks them, publishing the final video.

Make sure not to miss our full coverage from Week 8, including Rocky Mountain’s overtime win over Eagle and Borah’s upset of No. 2 Mountain View.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  