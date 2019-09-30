Highlight reel: Idaho’s top high school football plays from Week 5 around the state

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 5 The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 5 around the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 5 around the state.

Game-changing plays on special teams and Herculean runs top the latest Idaho high school football plays of the week video.

You can watch the full highlight reel above. You can also see the top plays from Week 1, Week 2, Week 3 and Week 4 at those links.

How do we pick the best? We watch all the highlights coaches submit to us, ranking each one until we come up with a Top 10 or Top 15.

And make sure you don’t miss our full coverage from Week 5, including Mountain View’s late rally to beat previously undefeated Eagle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW