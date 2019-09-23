High School Football
Highlight reel: Idaho’s best high school football plays from Week 4 around the state
Defenses and special teams came up big throughout Idaho last week.
The often overlooked units are all over the Week 4 statewide plays of the week video, which you can watch above. You can also see the top plays from Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3 at those links.
How do we pick the best? Coaches submit highlights to us, and we rank each one until we come up with a Top 10 or Top 15.
And make sure you don’t miss our full coverage from Week 4.
