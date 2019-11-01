Prep football roundup: Mountain View, Vallivue earn shutouts in first round of playoffs

Mountain View wide receiver K.J. Lynch runs the distance chased by Lake City senior Logan Jeanselme after catching a pass in the first quarter Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Meridian. The Mavericks ran away with the first-round playoff win, beating the Timberwolves 58-0. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The trip to Southern Idaho didn’t go well for Lake City, but Mountain View has no qualms about being labeled an inhospitable host.

The Mavericks limited the Timberwolves to just 98 total yards in a 58-0 shellacking in the first round of the 5A state playoffs Friday night at Mountain View High. Mountain View (8-2) will travel to Coeur d’Alene (7-2) for a quarterfinal matchup next week.

While Lake City (4-6) averaged just 2.3 yards per play, Mountain View amassed 508 total yards and had five different players reach the end zone. After the Mavericks raced out to a 51-30 lead at halftime, the second half was played with a running clock.

Senior running backs Steven Butler (63 yards, 3 TDs) and Logan Perry (16 yards, 2 TDs) led the Mavericks on the ground. Meanwhile, junior quarterback Jake Farris was nearly perfect through the air, finishing 11-for-12 passing for 260 yards with touchdown passes to K.J. Lynch and Colby Peugh.

Vallivue 41, Skyline 0

Vallivue will get a rematch with 4A SIC foe Kuna after a first-round romp against Skyline (5-4) at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

Senior quarterback Lan Larison led the Falcons’ offensive charge as usual, eating up 160 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 115 yards through air and another score.

Vallivue (8-2) scored just once in the first quarter on a 3-yard run from Larison, but then the flood gates opened with four more Vallivue TDs in the second quarter. Carson Child (14 carries, 92 yards) and Casey Cope (5 receptions, 96 yards) each added a touchdown in the win.

The Falcons, which lost 34-28 to Kuna on Oct. 4, will face the Kavemen in the state quarterfinals next week.

Kuna 56, Pocatello 27

Kuna improved to 10-0 and eliminated Pocatello from the 4A state playoffs with its second straight defensive shutout. No information was reported.

Bishop Kelly 57, Canyon Ridge 7

Bishop Kelly (7-2) moves into the 4A state quarterfinals with a 50-point drubbing of Canyon Ridge (3-7). No information was reported.

Weiser 28, Marsh Valley 13

Weiser held Marsh Valley to zero yards through the air to punch its ticket to the 3A state quarterfinals.

Brett Spencer, Ande Jensen and Jack Burke each scored a rushing touchdown in the Wolverines’ road win, and Tim Reed added a 16-yard TD reception to get Weiser (8-1) on the board in the first quarter.

Marsh Valley (4-5) racked up 221 yards on the ground but went 0-for-7 passing in the loss.

All quarterfinal matchups will be seeded by RPI rankings.

Fruitland 64, Kimberly 29

Fruitland (5-5) avenged a 2018 state quarterfinal loss by defeating Kimberly (5-5) in the first round of the 2019 3A state playoffs. No information was reported.

McCall-Donnelly 52, Malad 0

McCall-Donnelly dominated Malad (3-6) on both sides of the ball for its ninth straight win and fifth defensive shutout of the season.

Quarterback Peter Knudson completed 8-of-9 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 102 yards and two more TDs. Tuff Bentz, who added one rushing TD, spearheaded the Vandals’ defensive effort with six tackles, including 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

The Vandals (9-0) will learn their 2A state quarterfinal opponent after the first-round winners are seeded by regular-season RPI.

Cole Valley Christian 37, Grangeville 0

Cole Valley Christian (5-4) advanced to the 2A state quarterfinals with a shutout of Grangeville (5-4). No information was reported.

Melba 60, Nampa Christian 36

Melba (7-2) eliminated conference rival Nampa Christian (4-5) to set up a 2A state quarterfinal with another league foe. The Mustangs will face New Plymouth next week. No information was reported.

New Plymouth 33, St. Maries 15

New Plymouth (5-4) surprised St. Maries on the road to give the 2A WIC four teams in the state quarterfinals. No information was reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.