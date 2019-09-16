Highlight reel: The best high school football plays from all around Idaho in Week 3

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 3 The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state.

The high school football season is in full swing after three weeks, and the state’s top weapons proved it.

Watch the best plays of the week from all around Idaho in our latest highlight reel above. Not enough? You can also check out the plays of the week from Week 1 and Week 2.

How do we pick the best? We watch all the highlights coaches submit to us, ranking each one until we come up with a Top 10 or Top 15.

Don’t miss our full coverage from Week 3, including Mountain View’s come-from-behind win over Capital and our full Week 3 roundup.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW