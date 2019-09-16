High School Football

Highlight reel: The best high school football plays from all around Idaho in Week 3

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 3

The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state. By
Up Next
The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state. By

The high school football season is in full swing after three weeks, and the state’s top weapons proved it.

Watch the best plays of the week from all around Idaho in our latest highlight reel above. Not enough? You can also check out the plays of the week from Week 1 and Week 2.

How do we pick the best? We watch all the highlights coaches submit to us, ranking each one until we come up with a Top 10 or Top 15.

Don’t miss our full coverage from Week 3, including Mountain View’s come-from-behind win over Capital and our full Week 3 roundup.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  