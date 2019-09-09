High School Football

Highlight reel: Idaho’s top high school football from all around the state in Week 2

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 2

The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 2 around the state. By
Up Next
The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 2 around the state. By

The high school football season only accelerated in Week 2, and so did the state’s top playmakers.

Check out what the best of Idaho’s best had to offer in our latest plays of the week video. You can catch Week 1’s highlight reel too.

How do we pick the best? We watch all the highlights coaches submit to us, ranking each one until we come up with a Top 10 or Top 15.

Don’t miss our full coverage from Week 2, including the Battle of the Mountains rivalry, Capital escaping a huge upset and our full roundup.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  