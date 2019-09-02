Highlights: The top plays statewide from Week 1 of the high school football season

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 1 The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 1 around the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 1 around the state.

The high school football season started with a bang last week, featuring loads of upsets, big wins and jaw-dropping plays.

You can watch the best plays from all around the state in our plays of the week video above.

How do we pick the best? We watch all the highlights coaches submit to us, ranking each one until we come up with a Top 10 or Top 15.

Don’t miss our full coverage from Week 1, including Rocky Mountain’s 13th straight win, Nampa’s upset of No. 1 Bishop Kelly and our full 5A to 1A roundup.

