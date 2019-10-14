High School Football

Highlight reel: Idaho’s top high school football plays from Week 7 around the state

One-handed interceptions, momentum-shifting runs and game-winning plays on special teams top the best high school football plays from across the state last weekend.

You can watch the full highlight reel above. You can also see the top plays from Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5 and Week 6 at those links.

How do we select the best plays? The Idaho Statesman reviews and ranks submissions from coaches throughout the state, publishing the final list.

Make sure you don’t miss our full coverage from Week 7, including Kuna’s history-making win over Bishop Kelly and Timberline’s last-second upset of Eagle.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  