Eagle sophomore QB racks up 7 TDs in his playoff debut. And he’s only getting started.

Eagle wide receiver Dalton Mashore catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Mason McHugh during 5A state playoff action between Capital and Eagle on Friday night at Eagle High. The Mustangs won 52-32. For the Idaho Satesman

Eagle sophomore Mason McHugh started the season on the bench. But he’s ending it by rewriting the record books for one of the state’s most storied football programs.

McHugh, who turned 16 last week, threw for six touchdowns and ran for another Friday to lead Eagle to a 52-32 win over Capital in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

His six touchdown passes tied a 2011 record set by Tanner Mangum, one of the most sought-after recruits in Idaho history. And his seven total TDs tied a 2010 record set by Dillon Lukehart.

The Mustangs (7-3) advance to face No. 5-ranked Rigby (7-1) in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Rigby High.

McHugh started the night completing his first seven passes and never slowed down, finishing 20-of-28 for 379 yards and six TDs. He also scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 2-yard QB sneak.

