Boise State football 2020 recruiting tracker: Videos, stories for Broncos’ commits

The Boise State football team likely will add 18 to 20 players to its 2020 recruiting class, and that process started April 29 with the first non-binding, oral commitment.

Defensive back Isaiah Bradford out of Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High announced his commitment to the Broncos on Twitter.

While Bradford is the first known commitment of the Broncos’ 2020 class, the list will continue to grow (and probably shrink) throughout the year. Bookmark this link, and the Idaho Statesman will keep track of all those players for you.

The early signing day is Dec. 18 this year. The regular signing day is Feb. 5, 2020.

Click on a player’s name for the Statesman’s coverage of his commitment, and you’ll also find video highlights, photos and more below:

School: Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High

Position: DB

Height, weight: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Coach’s comment: “Isaiah is an extremely talented player with great instincts and knowledge of the game, he is a great tackler who plays extremely physical and can always be found around the ball. On top of his athletic ability, Isaiah is a pleasure to be around. He is very polite, well-behaved and has a smile that can light up a room,” Redlands East Valley coach Rich Lunsford said.

Notes: As a junior, Bradford racked up 102 tackles to go with one fumble recovery and an interception. ... Bradford’s cousin is former Boise State running back Alexander Mattison. ... Boise State WR Billy Bowens is from the same high school as Bradford.

Bradford’s visits and offers

Key for the map below: 2020 class (orange footballs), 2019 class (blue footballs), 2018 class (yellow footballs), 2017 class (green footballs), 2016 class (purple footballs), 2015 class (black footballs)

