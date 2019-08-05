Boise State football adds tall, ‘smart’ cornerback to its 2020 recruiting class

Cornerback Donovan Clark from Lincoln High in Tacoma, Washington, verbally committed to the Boise State football team on Monday. Courtesy of 247Sports.com

Donovan Clark hasn’t played in a game yet for the Lincoln High football team in Tacoma, Washington.

But that doesn’t mean the 6-foot-3, 190-pound incoming senior cornerback hasn’t had time to leave an impression on Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with, and he’s been a great addition to our team,” Matsumoto told the Idaho Statesman by phone Monday. “He’s very smart. He uses great technique. He can run, and he tracks the ball very well.

“For us, he’s been pretty much just a lock-down corner.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clark apparently has made an equally good impression on the Boise State football team. Clark announced on Twitter on Monday that he has verbally committed to the Broncos.

At 6-foot-3, Clark would be the tallest corner on Boise State’s current roster, and Matsumoto said Clark easily could pack on more muscle in the Broncos’ strength and conditioning program. Clark played for Sumner (Wash.) High last season and transferred to Lincoln in February.

He made 25 tackles and six interceptions last season.

“He’s got the length and he can put on more weight,” Matsumoto said. “Wherever they need him to play, I’m sure he’ll do well. He’s a really smart kid and he’s got a 3.5-cumulative GPA. That’s probably another reason why (Boise State) loved him.”

Clark is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, and ranks as the No. 15 prospect in Washington and the No. 93 cornerback in the nation. He also had offers from Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State and Utah State, according to 247sports.com.

“My family and I chose Boise State because that program and school is where I felt best at,” Clark told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.com. “As a player, I fit perfectly with their defense, but the coaching staff is what got me hooked in the most. Being able to sit down with Coach (Bryan) Harsin and Coach (Jalil) Brown was the last thing my family and I needed to ensure Boise State was the place.

“The way all coaches presented themselves impressed me more than anything. Boise State is a winning program with the characteristics, coaching staff and players that made me feel like I was at my next home.”