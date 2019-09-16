Another win, another 2020 recruiting commitment for the Boise State football team

Defensive end Robert Cooper from Bethel High in Spanaway, Washington, verbally committed to the Boise State football team after taking an official visit over the weekend. Robert Cooper via Twitter

Bethel High in Spanaway, Washington, is the high school stomping ground of current Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland.

The Broncos went back to the Bethel well again, this time finding a defensive end in 2020 commit Robert Cooper, who even wears Cleveland’s No. 76.

Cooper took an official visit to Boise State over the weekend and was on hand for the Broncos’ 45-10 victory against Portland State. A day later, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound senior announced his commitment to the Broncos on Twitter.

“I am extremely blessed to say that I’m fully committed to Boise State University,” Cooper’s tweet reads. “I would like to thank the man above, my family, coaches and the people who have encouraged me through this process in my life.”

Cooper, who is listed as both an offensive and defensive lineman on Bethel’s 2019 roster, is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He also had offers from Hawaii, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah, Utah State and Wyoming.

Cooper is the seventh known commitment of the Broncos’ 2020 recruiting class.

