Boise State defense gets offensive in charity game, and Cord gets back running

Boise State CB Avery Williams talks defense's win at Summer Classic Boise State junior cornerback Avery Williams talks about his side's 19-5 win over the offense at the Summer Classic on June 24, 2019.

The Boise State defense did what it does best Monday — it held its opponent to a pretty low score.

But the Broncos also got to do something that their friends on the other side get to do way more — put up a show on the scoreboard.

At the football team’s annual Summer Classic charity softball game, the defense topped the offense 19-5 at Memorial Stadium, riding some power from the likes of linebacker DJ Schramm, cornerback Avery Williams and linebacker Brandon Hawkins.

“Something we say is when the defense scores, we win, and we scored a lot today, so we clearly were on top,” Williams said.

Offensive tackle John Molchon, the offense’s captain, won the home run derby before the game.

“It was a good feeling, but being the team captain, the loss hurt more,” Molchon said.

There were a few more highlights Monday as the Broncos are in the midst of their summer, with the Aug. 31 opener against Florida State in Jacksonville coming closer and closer.

▪ Three quarterbacks played in the game — Chase Cord, Hank Bachmeier and Jaylon Henderson. Cord, who tore an ACL in October, had a small brace on his right knee but did play a bit in the outfield, plus hustled out an infield single.

▪ The temporary fences for the home run derby were placed at about 225 feet, but offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland sent not one or two, but three balls out of the park over the left-field wall.

“It was all right, I still lost ... but it felt good to have them go all the way out of the park,” Cleveland said.

▪ As the defense was pounding out home runs, the offense took matters into its own hands and Cleveland, among others, moved the fences back themselves after Schramm hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. It didn’t matter — defensive end Chase Hatada sent the next pitch over the pushed-back fences in a six-run inning.

John Molochon, center, led the offense in Boise State football's annual charity softball game.

BRONCOS ADD COMMIT FROM ATYPICAL PLACE

On Monday night, Boise State picked up its third class of 2020 verbal commitment from Hutchinson (Minn.) tight end Russell Corrigan. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end also had offers from Air Force, Buffalo and Wyoming, along with Harvard and Princeton, according to 247Sports.com.

Corrigan had 12 catches, seven going for touchdowns, for 353 yards in seven regular-season games, per MN Football Hub, for the Tigers, who went 9-1 last season. The Broncos don’t often recruit the Midwest. The last Minnesotan to play for Boise State was offensive tackle Matt Slater (2007-10).

It was the Broncos’ second commitment in less than a week — they added Yucaipa (Calif.) offensive tackle Brandon Hernandez last Thursday night. Hernandez (6-6, 290) sported an impressive offer list. In addition to Boise State, Oregon, Cal, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State and Fresno State offered, among others.