Boise State football, basketball teams pick up 2020 commitments

Yorba Linda (Calif.) High football coach Jeff Bailey believes offensive lineman Nathan Cardona will be in good hands at Boise State.

If nothing else, Cardona will have an automatic friend when he arrives on campus.

“We are extremely excited about Nathan’s commitment to Boise State,” Bailey told the Idaho Statesman in an email. “We have another graduate, Michael Callahan, there already, so it would be a good situation. Nathan is a great kid and will easily fit in at Boise.”

Cardona, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound guard, announced his commitment to Boise State on Twitter on Sunday night. He is the sixth known commitment — and second offensive lineman — of the Broncos’ 2020 class. Callahan is currently a freshman defensive end for the Broncos.

“Thank you Boise State for a great weekend and for showing my family and I what the blue collar way is all about,” Cardona’s Tweet reads. “I am 100 percent committed to Boise State University and will protect The Blue.”

Cardona also had offers from Air Force, Army, Colorado State and Fresno State, according to 247Sports.com.

“(Nathan) is a good teammate and team guy, so I think he will excel in the family situation up there,” Bailey added.

Boise State’s other 2020 commits are cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho, corner Donovan Clark, tight end Russell Corrigan, offensive tackle Brandon Hernandez and defensive back Isaiah Bradford.

Basketball: BSU men, women pick up commits

Burke Smith, a 6-11 power forward from Richmond, Virginia, announced his commitment to the Boise State men’s basketball team in a tweet Monday night.

Smith will be a member of the Broncos’ 2020 class. The Trinity Episcopal School senior also had offers from Columbia, Elon, Delaware and American, according to 247Sports.com.

Abby Muse, a 6-3 power forward from Heritage High in Brentwood, California, chose Boise State over Mountain West rivals New Mexico and Nevada. She shared her commitment in a tweet Sunday.

“After an amazing official visit, I am proud to announce my commitment to Boise State University to further my academic and basketball career,” Muse wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to my endlessly supportive family, friends and coaches that have helped me reach this point.”