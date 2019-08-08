Boise State standout’s brother becomes fifth commit of Broncos’ 2020 class

Kaonohi Kaniho of Kahuku High in Hawaii recently committed to the Boise State football team. Courtesy of 247Sports.com

Kaonohi Kaniho’s recruitment slowed down after he tore the posterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in a knee last September.

While the injury may have scared away other college football programs, Boise State knew exactly the kind of player it was getting in Kaniho. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Kahuku (Hawaii) High verbally committed to Boise State on Wednesday, following the path of older brother Kekaula, who started eight games for the Broncos last season at nickel.

The younger Kaniho is the fifth known commitment in Boise State’s 2020 class.

“It’s been really cool. It kind of tells me that we can do it and go to the next level and succeed at the next level,” Kaniho told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in late July. “I pick his brain, too, ask him a bunch of questions about what they’re doing up there that can help me out here to better improve my game and me as a person.”

Kaniho was a Star-Advertiser All-State first-team selection at corner as a sophomore and has been on varsity since his freshman year. He was voted a defensive team captain this fall.

“His awareness. His football IQ on the field. He’s probably the smartest football player that we have on the team right now,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho told the Idaho Statesman by phone Thursday. “He understands being a defensive player everything he needs to do on the back end, and definitely he also plays offense.”

Kaniho, who also plays receiver, is well-respected by his peers, teachers and coaches, Carvalho said.

“He’s a great kid, very respectful. He works hard,” Carvalho said. “You’re getting a student of the game on the football field as well as in the classroom. He comes from a very stable family. Mom and dad are very involved, even older brother Kekaula. It’s a tight family. They have very high expectations of him, and he works his butt off to fulfill them.”

Kaniho also had an offer from Hawaii and interest from UCLA, Utah and Washington, according to 247Sports.com, which ranks him as the No. 88 corner in the nation.