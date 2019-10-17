Boise State lands wide receiver recruit from a familiar high school

Boise State football dipped back into Texas to snag its latest 2020 commit.

Wide receiver Latrell Caples gave the Broncos his verbal commitment Thursday, he tweeted. He is coming out of Lancaster (Texas) High, which is the same program that produced sophomore slot receiver CT Thomas.

According to 247sports.com, Caples is a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 123 wide receiver in the country and the No. 102 prospect in Texas. He also holds offers from Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado, Washington State, Utah and Ole Miss to name a few.

Caples was in Boise for his official visit on Sept. 14 for the Broncos’ win over Portland State.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He has helped a talented team from Lancaster open the season 5-1 and, through six games, has caught 13 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging 16.4 yards per reception, and he also has returned a punt for a touchdown.

Caples (6-0, 185) is the ninth member of the Broncos’ 2020 class and the first wide receiver to join the class.