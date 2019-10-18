He had the worst game of his life. Then he rallied Rocky Mountain football to a SIC title.

Kevin Croft, left, and Austin Edwards (47) celebrate as No. 1-ranked Rocky Mountain remains undefeated after a 19-13 win in overtime against Eagle on Friday. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Rocky Mountain’s Colby Jackson threw three interceptions. He struggled to find open receivers all night. He even started to doubt himself.

But the No. 1-ranked Grizzlies never gave up on their senior quarterback, and Jackson rewarded that faith Friday night.

Jackson scrambled for the game-winning, 8-yard touchdown in overtime, leading Rocky Mountain to a 19-13 victory over rival Eagle and erasing any memory of his rough start to the game.

The win stretched Rocky Mountain’s winning streak to 20 games and secured the Grizzlies (8-0) their second consecutive 5A Southern Idaho Conference title.

“This is one of the worst games of my life. Things just weren’t clicking,” Jackson said while fighting back tears after the game. “But my teammates were there for me and picked me up. My coaches believed in me. Everyone just believed in me. That’s what’s different about this program.

“A lot of people say it’s the talent. … But there is so much heart in this program, so much passion.”

Jackson finished the night 6-for-17 for 68 yards after a strong finish in the fourth quarter. He started the game 3-for-11 with three interceptions before finding his left tackle, Gerrit Tamminga, wide open for a 14-yard touchdown pass on a trick play on fourth-and-4 to give Rocky Mountain a 13-10 lead with 9 minutes, 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Eagle tied the game and forced overtime with Austin Frisk’s 28-yard field goal. The Mustangs took possession of the ball first in overtime and had to settle for another field goal. But Rocky Mountain’s Tiloi Nawahine leaped up to block the 22-yard kick, the second straight week an opponent has blocked a Frisk kick.

The block set the stage for Jackson, who led the Grizzlies back out onto the field. He and junior Kobe Warr had traded possessions all night. But after leading Rocky Mountain to a perfect season last year, the Grizzlies kept their faith in Jackson.

On second down, he saw a safety flash over the middle, triggering him to look to Noah Croft. But Eagle took that route away too, leading Jackson to tuck the ball and sprint 8 yards untouched to the left pylon for the game-winning score.

“He’s a leader. He’s always been a leader,” Nawahine said. “That’s just how he is.

“It’s tough to compose yourself when you’re having a rough game. But he did that, and that’s what leaders do. He made a big-time play and won us this game.”

