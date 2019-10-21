Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Oct. 14 to Oct. 20)

Help the Idaho Statesman and Edmark Toyota select the top performances from all around the Treasure Valley in our latest athlete of the week contest.

The polls close and winners are named at noon Wednesday. You can read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Carson Bohning, Capital: The senior quarterback threw for five touchdowns and 307 yards to lead the Eagles to a 50-27 win over Centennial, clinching Capital its 13th straight playoff berth. He completed 16-of-27 passes, didn’t commit any turnovers and ran for a two-point conversion.

Peter Knudson, McCall-Donnelly: The senior quarterback combined for 375 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and through the air in the Vandals’ 45-19 win over Nampa Christian.

Noah Ormsby, McCall-Donnelly: The senior receiver upped his touchdown total to 18 this season. He caught seven passes for 217 yards and three TDs, and he threw a pair of two-point conversions.

Andy Peters, Timberline: The senior quarterback totaled six touchdowns in the Wolves’ 47-14 win over Skyview. He completed 15-of-21 passes for 194 yards and four TDs, and he ran for 79 yards and two TDs.

Cameron Pruitt, Borah: The senior returned an interception for a touchdown, and he caught 10 passes for 170 yards as the Lions’ upset No. 2-ranked Mountain View 44-37.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior quarterback ran for 219 yards and three TDs as the Falcons beat Nampa 34-24 in a key 4A SIC game for playoff positioning.

Ian Arellano, Bishop Kelly: The senior running back ran for 267 yards and four TDs as the Knights clinched the 4A SIC’s second seed in the playoffs with a 32-14 win over Ridgevue.

Trenton Johansen, Middleton: The senior running back ran for 140 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in the Vikings’ 48-8 win over Columbia. He also caught a touchdown pass.

VOLLEYBALL

Macy Short, Middleton: The senior racked up 30 kills, 43 digs, nine aces, 36 assists and five blocks in a pair of four-set victories over Columbia and Bishop Kelly to close the regular season.

Mia Wyman, McCall-Donnelly: In three matches, the senior setter and captain piled up 24 aces, 21 kills and 102 assists for the Vandals.

BOYS SOCCER

Chris Gonzales, Weiser: The junior scored a pair of goals to lead the Wolverines to a 3-2 win over Fruitland in the 3A District Three championship game.

Jon lsasi, Skyview: The junior scored a pair of important goals to lead the Hawks to a 5A state tournament berth.

Rama Ramadhani, Borah: The senior forward led the Lions to the first district title in program history with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Eagle in the 5A District Three championship.

Damian Arguello, Caldwell: The 4A SIC’s leading scorer recorded at hat trick against Vallivue in the district semifinals. He also had an assist as the Cougars clinched another district title.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexis Pond, Bishop Kelly: The junior scored the game-winning and only goal in the 4A District Three championship, leading the Knights to their 11th straight district title.

Melissa Sandoval, Weiser: The junior goalkeeper stopped 13 shots as the Wolverines upset McCall-Donnelly for the 3A District Three championship with a 1-0 victory.

Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain: The junior midfielder led the Grizzlies to the second district title in program history. She stole the ball from a Boise defender, broke free for a 30-yard run and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Boise.

Kylie Howard, Middleton: The senior scored three goals in four games to lead the Vikings to a 4A state tournament berth, including a goal in a state play-in game win over Preston.

CROSS COUNTRY

Caleb Christensen, Fruitland: The senior set a personal best by 1 minute, 6 seconds at the Winston Tilzey Invite, finishing 27th in the boys varsity race.

Aubrey Thueson, Centennial: The junior set a course record to win the girls division at the Winston Tilzey Invite at 18:24.31.

Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Charter: The senior won the boys division at the Winston Tilzey Invite at 15:08.77, the fourth first-place finish for the reigning 1A state champ this fall.

Cassandra Vasquez, Nampa: The junior won the girls division at the Bugtown Invite at 18:42.73.

Russell Richardson, Kuna: The senior won the boys division at the Bugtown Invite at 15:38.58.

