Prep football roundup: Borah keeps upsetting state powers, Timberline in playoff position

The Borah High football team lost two of its first three games, but the Lions have since rattled off five straight wins and are now one victory away from a first-round bye in the 5A state playoffs.

The Lions upset second-ranked Mountain View 44-37 on the Mavericks’ senior night to move into second place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings with one game remaining in the regular season.

A victory over Centennial on Thursday, Oct. 24, would assure the Lions (6-2, 6-2) the league’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the quarterfinals.

“They know that they can play with anyone in the state, and they’re proving that,” Borah coach Jason Burton said. “Their confidence is an amazing high, and it’s fun to watch.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Borah forced four Mountain View turnovers, including two red-zone fumbles and a pick-six from senior linebacker Cameron Pruitt, to beat the Mavericks (6-2, 6-2) for the first time since 2012.

Do-it-all senior Austin Bolt had a hand in five of the Lions’ six touchdowns, throwing TD passes to Pruitt, Brady Toth and Isaac Niederer while rushing for a pair of scores on the ground. Bolt, who is the leading rusher in the 5A classification, took to the air to beat the Mavericks, going 21-for-29 passing for 333 yards.

Borah led 14-9 at halftime but trailed Mountain View 23-22 at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a back and forth game, and it was,” Burton said. “We joked that it felt like we won the game twice and lost the game once as coaches. We’re just exhausted right now.”

Mountain View quarterback Jake Farris threw two TD passes to senior Colby Peugh, Steven Butler ran for two scores and K.J. Lynch scored on a 79-yard kick return.

Borah wide receiver Isaac Niederer hauls in a touchdown catch in front of Mountain View’s Chase Norton and Bronx Barrus on Friday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Timberline 47, Skyview 14

Quarterback Andy Peters had a hand in six of Timberline’s seven touchdowns in a victory over Skyview at Dona Larsen Park.

Peters completed 15-of-21 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns without an interception and totaled 75 rushing yards and two more scores on seven carries. Garrett Lavin was on the receiving end of two of those TD passes, and Taylor Marcum added a 52-yard run to close out the Wolves’ scoring late in the third quarter.

Timberline improves to 4-4 and remains in strong position for a state playoff berth.

Skyview (1-7, 1-7) was held to 169 total yards but did get touchdowns from Antonio Fifita (2-yard run) and Hayden Turner (12-yard reception).

Capital 50, Centennial 27

Senior quarterback Carson Bohning threw five touchdown passes as Capital (5-3) clinched a playoff berth for the 13th straight year.

Bohning finished 16-for-27 for 307 yards without an interception. Two of his TD passes went to Jackson Reed (7 rec., 117 yards), and Jonah Blackham (3 rec., 126 yards) hauled in an 80-yard reception in the second quarter. Jake Jones rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown to aid the Eagles’ cause.

Luke Schabot caught a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Patriots (2-6).

Meridian 61, Boise 6

Meridian relied on a steady ground game to win for the second time in three games and keept its playoff hopes alive Thursday night at Dona Larsen Park.

The Warriors (3-5) gobbled up 399 rushing yards, led by Chase Black (150) and Kross Antonnacchi (119). Antonnacchi and Braden Honn each scored a pair of rushing TDs, and Malakai Martinez completed 4-of-5 passes for 73 yards and two more scores.

No information was reported for Boise (0-8).

Vallivue 34, Nampa 24

No. 3 Vallivue trailed No. 4 Nampa 17-14 at halftime, but the Bulldogs’ lead didn’t hold up in the second half.

Vallivue quarterback Lan Larison rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the second half, on 26 carries. Carson Child added 135 rushing yards and two more scores to move the Falcons (6-2, 5-2) into a tie for third place in the 4A SIC with Middleton.

Nampa quarterback Donavon Estrada threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Isaak Plew to start the scoring, and scored on a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs fall to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in league play.

Middleton 48, Columbia 8

Middleton (6-2, 5-2) put six touchdowns on the board before halftime to race to a road win at Columbia (1-7, 1-6).

Trenton Johansen accounted for 140 of Middleton’s 260 rushing yards on 15 carries. Johansen scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards and also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Dallas Hagler.

Austin Collette scored Columbia’s only touchdown on a 49-yard run in the third quarter.

Bishop Kelly 32, Ridgevue 14

Senior running back Ian Arellano ran for 267 yards and four TDs to clinch the Knights (6-2, 6-2) the 4A SIC’s second seed in the state playoffs.

Bishop Kelly, which has a bye next week, will host the fourth-place finisher from District Four-Five in the first of the playoffs.

Connor Lewis scored both touchdowns for Ridgevue (1-7, 1-6) on passes of 2 and 15 yards from quarterback Issas Albor.

Kuna 44, Emmett 12

Top-ranked Kuna (8-0, 7-0) rolled past Emmett (3-5, 3-4) on the road to remain unbeaten.

Quarterback Sean Austin threw three touchdown passes — one apiece to Mason Leatham, Mehki Kelly and Tyler Brown — and Jon Edwards ran for three scores to pace the Kavemen.

Tanner Brown got Emmett on the scoreboard with a 2-yard run in the second quarter, and Caden Young added a 6-yard TD pass to Caseyn Pearson late in the fourth quarter.

Gooding 46, Caldwell 6

Gooding (7-1) collected its seventh win of the season with a nonconference victory at Caldwell (0-8). No information was reported.

Homedale 71, Payette 0

The Homedale defense earned its third shutout of the season by holding Payette (1-7, 0-3) to 24 total yards, two first downs and a 0-for-8 performance on third down.

The Trojans’ offense (8-0, 3-0) was equally impressive as quarterback Daniel Uranga threw four touchdown passes — two to Jake Collett — and Karsen Freelove and Caleb Vargas each scored twice on the ground.

No. 2 Homedale’s victory sets up an unbeaten showdown with No. 3 Weiser (7-0, 3-0) for the 3A SRV regular-season title next week.

Fruitland 49, Parma 7

Fruitland (3-5, 1-2) earned back-to-back victories for the first time this season with a defeat of Parma (1-7, 1-3). No details were reported.

Melba 44, New Plymouth 28

Fifth-ranked Melba (5-2, 3-1) took over sole possession of second place in the 2A WIC with a victory against New Plymouth (3-4, 2-2).

Mustangs QB Henry Clark passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and Easton Bunnell collected three TDs on the ground.

McCall-Donnelly 45, Nampa Christian 19

Second-ranked McCall-Donnelly (7-0, 4-0) stayed perfect with a road win at Nampa Christian (4-3, 2-2). No details were reported.

Cole Valley Christian 63, Marsing 8

Cole Valley Christian (4-3, 1-3) earned its first conference win of the season by knocking off Marsing (1-6, 0-4). No details were reported.

Wilder 38, Notus 8

Wilder used a balanced attack to dominate Notus (3-4, 1-3) in a 1A D-I WIC matchup.

Cody Walker surpassed 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns for the Wildcats (6-1, 3-1), and Norman Gonzalez contributed 100-plus receiving yards and two scores.

Horseshoe Bend 72, Tri-Valley 6

Tri-Valley (0-7, 0-4) had no answer for Horseshoe Bend (6-1, 3-0) in a 1A D-II Long Pin matchup.

Austin Fry scored twice and racked up 108 yards on just two carries, while Ethan Smith totaled 190 rushing yards and two more scores. John Gorbet (seven tackles) and Blaine Meyer (six tackles, one sack) led the Mustangs’ defensive effort.