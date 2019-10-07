Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Sept. 30 to Oct. 6)

SHARE COPY LINK

Voting is open for the latest round of the Idaho Statesman’s and Edmark Toyota’s athlete of the week contest.

We name the winners and close the polls at noon Wednesday. You can read all about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Austin Bolt, Borah: The senior quarterback ran for 289 yards and all six of the Lions’ touchdowns as they beat rival Capital 42-35. He finished with 350 of Borah’s 420 yards of offense.

Jon Edwards, Kuna: The senior running back ran for 151 yards and three TDs as the No. 1-ranked Kavemen beat No. 4 Vallivue 34-28.

Braden Honn, Meridian: The senior ran for 51 yards and three TDs as the Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 35-10 win over Centennial.

Kayden Chan, Mountain View: The junior received scored three touchdowns in the Mavs’ 57-10 win at Skyview. He caught six passes for 138 yards, scoring two TDs through the air. He also returned a punt 69 yards for a score.

Donavon Estrada, Nampa: The senior quarterback racked up five TDs — three rushing, two passing — as the Bulldogs routed rival Columbia 56-12.

Beau Nelson, Bishop Kelly: The senior quarterback finished a perfect 10-for-10 for 118 yards and two TDs, and he ran for another score as the Knights beat Caldwell 49-0.

Brett Spencer, Weiser: The sophomore quarterback ran for three TDs and threw another as the Wolverines beat Fruitland for the first time since 2005.

Easton Bunnell, Melba: The fullback ran for 147 yards and four TDs on 18 carries for the Mustangs, which remained unbeaten in the 2A WIC with a 56-6 win vs. Nampa Christian.

VOLLEYBALL

Whitney Stettler, Ridgevue: The junior forced opponents to take the Warhawks to five sets, racking up 28 kills and 21 digs in two matches.

Kate Hardy, Fruitland: The senior and two-time, 3A SRV Player of the Year recorded a triple-double in a three-set win against Baker, Oregon, with 16 kills, 13 digs and 11 blocks. She has verbally committed to Dixie State, which joins the WAC next fall.

Madison Helmboldt, Cole Valley Christian: The senior libero led the Chargers to a pair wins last week, totaling 37 digs, eight aces and 93-percent serving percentage. She is a three-year starter and two-time captain for Cole Valley Christian.

BOYS SOCCER

Bryce Bake, Weiser: The senior had scored in every game for the Wolverines until breaking his leg scoring off a cross vs. McCall-Donnelly on Tuesday.

Zach Chatterton, Meridian: The senior scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left on the clock in the Warriors’ 1-0 victory over Centennial.

Juan Osuna, Vallivue: The junior scored twice as the Falcons upset defending state champion Caldwell 3-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Andrea Bouvia, Weiser: The senior had a hand in all five goals as the Wolverines beat Fruitland 5-1. She tallied two assists before spraining her ankle before halftime, then scored all three goals herself in the second half.

Eden Makaafi, Borah: The senior netted a hat trick in the Lions’ 4-0 conference win over Skyview.

Isis Villafane, Ridgevue: The freshman striker scored twice against Caldwell, boosting her season goal total to seven.

CROSS COUNTRY

Emma Hillam, Fruitland: The sophomore finished 11th with a time of 20 minutes, 20.9 in the B Division at the Bob Conley Invite in Pocatello.

Rachel Wright, McCall-Donnelly: The senior set a personal best of 22 minutes, 56 seconds at the Inland Empire Challenge.

SWIMMING

Nathan Moore, Middleton: The junior team captain racked up a pair of first-place finishes last week in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 2.66 seconds) and 100 butterfly (57.12 seconds).

Sarah Carillo, Eagle: The junior took first place in the 50 freestyle in a meet with six schools.

