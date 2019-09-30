Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Sept. 23-29)

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 4 The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 4 around the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 4 around the state.

Voting is open for the latest round of the Idaho Statesman’s and Edmark Toyota’s Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest.

We close the polls and name winners at noon Wednesday. You can read all about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can also check out the winners from Week 1, Week 2, Week 3 and Week 4.

FOOTBALL

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dan Castledine, Skyview: The senior receiver caught eight passes for 138 yards and three TDs, and he also returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score to lead the Hawks to their first win of the season. On defense, he nabbed an interception and made two tackles.

Easton Bunnell, Melba: The senior ran for 176 yards and five TDs on 30 carries to lead the Mustangs to a 48-25 upset win over No. 4 Cole Valley Christian. He also caught one pass for 14 yards and made five tackles.

Noah Ormsby, McCall-Donnelly: The senior caught five passes for 135 yards and four TDs in the Vandals’ 42-0 win over New Plymouth. He’s also a shutdown corner on a defense that has not given up a point this season.

Keegan Croteau, Bishop Kelly: The jack-of-all-trades kicked the game-winning extra point with 35 seconds left, booted a 21-yard field goal and ran for a 22-yard TD in the Knights’ 24-23 win over Middleton.

Josh Rausch, Borah: The Lions’ kicker drilled a 24-yard field with 2 seconds left to lift Borah to a come-from-behind, 30-28 win over Timberline.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior quarterback racked up four total touchdowns and ran for 247 yards in the Falcons’ 48-14 win over Columbia. Larison scored on an 86-yard run, a 55-yard run, a 15-yard reception and an 84-yard fumble return.

Cade Smith, Nampa: The Bulldogs’ running back turned nine carries in 103 yards and three TDs in Nampa’s 54-6 victory against Caldwell.

Can’t see the below poll on your vote. Click here to open it in a new window.

VOLLEYBALL

Katie Compas, Parma: The sophomore setter went a perfect 12-for-12 at the service line in a conference win over Weiser. She racked up 146 assists, 32 digs, 14 kills and nine aces in three matches last week.

Gracie Dines, Homedale: The 5-foot-6 middle blocker and team captain tallied 60 kills, 22 aces and 16 blocks over four matches.

Megan Schulte, Timberline: The junior racked up 21 kills against Eagle and 22 more against Centennial to keep the Wolves undefeated in 5A SIC play.

Can’t see the below poll on your vote. Click here to open it in a new window.

BOYS SOCCER

Mason Slaughter, Timberline: The senior forward recorded a hat trick in his third consecutive game for the Wolves.

Jason Alvarado, Emmett: The junior’s defense helped lead Emmett to a pair of conference victories against Vallivue and Kuna.

Carlos Comacho, Borah: He scored all three goals for the Lions in a 3-2 win over Mountain View.

Can’t see the below poll on your vote. Click here to open it in a new window.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain: The 5A SIC leader in assists scored six goals in two victories, including both goals in a 2-1 win against Timberline, which had not conceded a goal in 10 games to start the season.

Kendra McDaniel, Boise: The junior scored two goals in a pair of wins, netting the opening goal each time to get the Brave off to a strong start.

Bradie Garven, Eagle: The junior racked up three goals and an assist in two wins, including a hat trick against Capital.

Can’t see the below poll on your vote. Click here to open it in a new window.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The senior won the top race and set a course record of 17 minutes, 30.70 seconds at Nike Portland XC.

Mikella Tobin, Boise: The sophomore led Boise to a second-place finish as a team in the top division at Nike Portland XC, one spot behind the country’s top-ranked team. Tobin finished fifth with a personal record of 18:04.80.

Robyn Reeder, Capital: The senior finished 14th in the top division at Nike Portland XC at 18:29.30, a season best.

Can’t see the below poll on your vote. Click here to open it in a new window.