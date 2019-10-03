‘He is the cheat code.’ Borah’s Bolt puts up another monster game to knock off Capital.

Borah quarterback Austin Bolt breaks through Capital’s defense for a 56-yard touchdown run in Thursday’s 42-35 win over Capital. Bolt racked up 289 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the rivalry win. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Austin Bolt saved his best performance yet for the biggest game yet. And the Borah High football team needed every part of it.

The senior receiver-turned-quarterback ran the ball 44 times for 289 yards and six TDs to lead Borah to a 42-35 win over rival Capital on Thursday night at Dona Larsen Park.

Bolt added 61 yards passing, finishing with 350 of Borah’s 420 yards. He scored every one of the Lions’ six touchdowns and added a two-point run. He even outgained Capital’s entire offense (244 total yards) by himself, putting up numbers normally only seen in a video game.

“He’s amazing. He is the cheat code,” Borah coach Jason Burton said. “Absolutely, he is.”

Capital had owned the rivalry series against Borah the past two decades, winning 14 in a row at one point. But Thursday’s win follows Borah’s 42-27 victory over Capital in the first round of last year’s 5A state playoffs, marking the first time the Lions have won back-to-back games against Capital since 1995 and 1996.

Borah is now 3-3 against the Eagles since Burton took over the program in 2015.

The win also lifts Borah to 4-2 on the season, all but guaranteeing the Lions a playoff berth with three games left.

Borah won its first playoff game last fall since 1995. But the Lions graduated the bulk of that senior class and were picked sixth in the 10-team 5A Southern Idaho Conference in a preseason coaches’ poll.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more later.