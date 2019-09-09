Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Sept. 2-8)

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 1 The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 1 around the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 1 around the state.

The Idaho Statesman’s high school athletes of the week contest sponsored by Edmark Toyota returns for its second week with a litany of talented boys and girls.

Voting closes at noon Wednesday, when we name the winners.

Check out all the candidates, their accomplishments and the ballots below.

You can also view last week's athlete of the week winners here.

FOOTBALL

Ian Burbank, Rimrock: The senior ran for 272 yards and three TDs, caught four passes for 29 yards and another score and made 12 tackles and an interception on defense in Rimrock’s 48-12 win over Owyhee of Nevada.

Adrian Martinez, Columbia: The junior ran for 212 yards on 28 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per carry in the Wildcats’ 28-14, 4A SIC win against Caldwell.

Isaac Martinez, Columbia: The senior caught four passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns all while leading Columbia in tackles in the win over Caldwell.

Dallas Hagler, Middleton: The senior completed 19-of-27 passes for 301 yards and five TDs in the first half alone of the Vikings’ 45-6 win vs. Emmett. He did not play in the second half.

Cody Walker, Wilder: The junior made a game-winning tackle in overtime to secure the Wildcats a 22-14 victory. With Garden Valley at the 1-yard line, he hit the running back going for the tying score in the backfield, forcing a fumble and recovering it to end the game. He made eight tackles and forced two fumbles in the game.

Austin Bolt, Borah: The senior picked up a scholarship offer from Boise State after running for 191 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 35-14 win over Skyview.

Jon Edwards, Kuna: The Kavemen’s running back gashed Nampa’s defense for 116 yards and four touchdowns in Kuna’ 42-28 victory.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

VOLLEYBALL

Ellie Guth, North Star Charter: The junior tallied seven kills and 10 assists in a season-opening, three-set win over Riverstone as serves as a role model for the Huskies’ program.

Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley Christian: The senior captain led the Chargers with 17 kills over two weeks in their opening week.

Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian: The sophomore tallied 13 kills and five blocks in two matches as the Chargers started the year 2-1.

Krisie Angell, Ridgevue: The junior racked up 27 digs in a four-set loss to Capital.

Trinity Seiber, McCall-Donnelly: Over two matches, the senior finished with 13 kills, 20 digs and a 93 percent serving percentage.

Karen Murphy, Skyview: The senior racked up 16 aces, 40 kills, 10 blocks, 79 digs and 140 assists during a busy week for the Hawks, who played a tri-match against Eastern Idaho powers Bonneville and Madison before heading to the Rocky Mountain Champions Classic in Utah.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

BOYS SOCCER

Mason Slaughter, Timberline: The senior scored the Wolves’ only goal in a 3-1 loss to Borah.

Drew Morris, Eagle: The senior found the back of the net six times in the Mustangs’ final two nonconference games. Eagle heads into conference play at 3-2-0.

Bernard Kindall, McCall-Donnelly: The junior reached the 50-goal mark in his high school career by racking up eight goals and two assists in three games last week.

Tre Brewer, Nampa: The senior started playing forward this week and immediately awarded the Bulldogs, scoring five goals.

Jonah Parsons, Centennial: The senior scored four goals against Mountain, the second time he’s reached the four-goal mark this season. He also scored against Rocky Mountain, giving him five goals in two games.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: The freshman made an immediate impact for the Grizzlies, scoring six goals and adding two assists in Fruitland’s first two games of the season.

Shae Olsen, Caldwell: The freshman continues to terrorize the 4A SIC, racking up two hat tricks and scoring another goal in three games to finish with seven goals on the week.

Kearney Hoggan, Eagle: The senior scored twice in a 5-0 win against Meridian and led the Mustangs to a 2-0 lead over Mountain before lightning suspended the game. She also had two assists on the week.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The three-time state champ set a girls course record of 18 minutes, 40.7 seconds at the prestigious Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs, 52 seconds of Boise’s Rosina Machu in second place.

Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Charter: The senior and defending 1A state champ won the boys division at Caldwell Twilight Invite in 16:03.08, 10 seconds ahead of second place.

Lizzie Dildine, Eagle: The junior followed up her win at Jimmy Driscoll by winning the girls division at the Caldwell Twilight Invite at 18:21.61, nearly six seconds ahead of second place.

Sophie McManus, McCall-Donnelly: The junior finished second in the girls race at the Timberlake Farragut Invite at 19:03.5, 2.1 seconds behind Post Falls’ Samantha Wood.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.