Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Sept. 16-22)

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 3 The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state.

Voting is open for the latest round of the Idaho Statesman’s and Edmark Toyota’s Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest.

The polls close at noon Wednesday, when we name the winners. You can read all about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can also check out the winners from Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3.

FOOTBALL

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Taylor Marcum, Timberline: The sophomore ran for 201 yards and two TDs, and he returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 90-yard touchdown in the Wolves’ 28-21 win vs. Centennial.

Dallas Hagler, Middleton: The senior quarterback completed 23-of-26 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns in the Vikings’ 47-0 rout of Fruitland. He has thrown 15 touchdowns in his last six quarters.

Jake Collett, Homedale: The senior touched the ball six times and scored all six times in Homedale’s 68-8 blowout of Filer. He racked up 252 total yards on those six touches, running three times for 131 yards and catching three passes for 121 yards.

Austin Fry, Horseshoe Bend: The senior ran for 265 yards and three TDs, adding 65 yards and two TDs through the air as well as the Mustangs beat Rockland 58-26.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior quarterback needed just nine carries to run for 341 yards and four TDs. He also completed three passes for 54 yards and a TD in a 64-7 win against Caldwell.

Austin Bolt, Borah: The senior quarterback racked up 384 total yards and four TDs to lead the Lions to a 41-28 victory against Meridian.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it.

VOLLEYBALL

Brooklynn Dribnak, Columbia: The senior captain finished the week with 19 kills, 22 digs and with a serve receive average score of 2.3.

Kennadie Phillips, Borah: The senior racked up double-digit kills in a pair of four-set losses, include 15 in one of them.

Lucia Liebenthal, Borah: The Lions’ junior setter averages 30 to 40 assists night for Borah.

Reagan Doty, Weiser: The junior led the Wolverines to a pair of conference wins against Homedale and Payette, finishing with 24 kills, 33 digs and five blocks in two matches.

Brecklyn Reese, Eagle: The senior led the Mustangs in four matches last week, including two against Idaho 5A schools Coeur d’Alene and Lake City.

Brooklyn Jenkins, Garden Valley: The junior led her team in kills, aces, service points and assists during league play.

Isabella Ipsen, Centennial: The senior racked up 13 kills,14 digs, six blocks and a 2.45 passing average in two matches.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it.

BOYS SOCCER

Jonny Camacho, Skyview: The sophomore led the Hawks to a pair of 5A SIC wins against Meridian and Mountain View.

Caden Cramer, Weiser: The senior midfielder played out of position as a sweeper with the Wolverines missing a player. He helped Weiser keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Baker, Oregon.

Mason Slaughter, Timberline: The senior netted hat tricks against Eagle and Meridian, finishing the week with six goals.

Roark Looney, Centennial: The junior goalkeeper stopped 16 shots last week between a 0-0 tie with Borah and a 2-0 win over Capital.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it.

GIRLS SOCCER

Chloe Bowes, Timberline: The sophomore scored twice against Meridian then netted the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory against Centennial as the Wolves remained undefeated on the season.

Lexi Haws, Kuna: The junior scored four goals and added an assist against Vallivue, then followed it up with an assist against Caldwell. She has scored 17 goals and added eight assists so far this season.

Hanna Seabaugh. Nampa: She recorded a hat trick in the Bulldogs’ 6-0 win vs. Emmett.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it.

CROSS COUNTRY

Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The senior won the elite girls division at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational for the second time in her career at 17 minutes, 31.20 seconds. She blew away the field, finishing 22.5 seconds ahead of second place.

Ella Boren, Rimrock: The freshman set a personal record by a full minute to finish 19th in the Bob Firman freshman race at 20:54.4.

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: He finished second in the Bob Firman freshman race at 17:02.70.

Hayden Bostrom, Timberline: The junior won the Division I boys race at Bob Firman in 15:55.50, the top time for any Idaho 5A boys in any division.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it.

SWIMMING

Josh Sutton, Centennial: The senior stood atop the podium eight times last week, winning both the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle individual races Tuesday and Friday. He also led the Patriots to relay wins in the medley and 200 freestyle relays twice.

No other candidate was nominated, so Sutton is the winner.