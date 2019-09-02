Vote now for the Treasure Valley high school athletes of the week (Aug. 26-Sep. 1)

What would it take for Boise high schools to get their own football stadium Capital, Borah, Timberline and Boise High have shared a Boise State football venue for decades—on the blue turf, and most recently Dona Larsen Park. Many fans would prefer to have a dedicated stadium for their school. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capital, Borah, Timberline and Boise High have shared a Boise State football venue for decades—on the blue turf, and most recently Dona Larsen Park. Many fans would prefer to have a dedicated stadium for their school.

The high school sports season started in full last week. And with it, comes the return of our athlete of the week feature sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

We received nominations from coaches around the Treasure Valley to create the below select list. Fans can vote for their selection until noon Wednesday, when we name the winners.

So what are you waiting for? Vote away.

FOOTBALL

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blaze Tokioka, Meridian: The senior ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to lead the Warriors to a season-opening win over Skyview.

Jace Mann, Nampa: The senior receiver and defensive back intercepted two passes in the Bulldogs’ upset of No. 1 Bishop Kelly, returning one 53 yards for a pick-six. He also scored on a 61-yard TD pass, set up another TD with a punt return to the BK 3-yard line and recovered an onside kick to ice the 40-20 win.

Austin Bolt, Borah: The do-everything senior played on every unit except kickoff coverage for the Lions in Week 1. He completed 12-of-18 passes for 135 yards and a TD, ran for 48 yards and a TD, and made two interceptions on defense.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior quarterback racked up 241 total yards and had a hand in five touchdowns as the Falcons’ routed Canyon Ridge 57-0.

Sean Austin, Kuna: The junior quarterback completed 30-of-49 passes for 368 yards and five TDs in his varsity debut as a starter, leading the Kavemen to an upset of No. 2-ranked Middleton 34-28.

Peter Knudson, McCall-Donnelly: The senior quarterback only needed to complete six passes to throw for 168 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 90 yards and another TD in a 63-6 blowout of Orofino.

Garrett Stewart, Notus: The senior running back ran for 175 yards and three TDs on 12 carries, adding 33 yards and another TD through the air as the Pirates beat Council 50-6.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

VOLLEYBALL

Grace Cooper, Rocky Mountain: The senior outside hitter led her team to a five-set, nonconference victory over Centennial with 31 kills, seven digs and two blocks.

Brooklynn Dribnak, Columbia: The senior captain racked up 12 kills, seven digs and six blocks to lead Columbia to a four-set win over 5A Meridian.

Macy Short, Middleton: The senior captain stuffed the stat sheet with 15 kills, 16 digs, 10 assists, three aces and two blocks in a three-set loss to 5A power Skyview.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

BOYS SOCCER

Lennyn “Kiko” Solis, Emmett: The Huskies entered the season on a 39-game winless streak. But the senior racked up seven goals and two assists in three games to lead Emmett to a 3-0-0 record out of the gate. He has two hat tricks already.

Thomas Ryden, Boise: The senior opened the season with four goals in the first week, including three game-winners for the Brave (5-0-0).

Damian Arguello, Caldwell: In just two games, the junior racked up four goals and three assists to get the defending 4A state champion off to a perfect start.

Jonah Parsons, Centennial: The senior scored four goals for the Patriots in a 10-0, nonconference rout of Meridian.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

GIRLS SOCCER

Olivia Vance, Mountain View: The senior scored in all four games for the Mavericks (5-0-0) last week, including a pair of goals against Madison to finish the week with five goals.

Ariel Kotte, Kuna: The senior goalkeeper made 13 saves to stop Bishop Kelly’s 66-game winning streak with a 0-0 draw. The result kept the Kavemen atop the 4A SIC standings.

Payton Baratcart, Boise: The senior midfielder racked up seven goals in four games last week, including a hat trick against Skyview and two against Highland.

Shaelyn Olsen, Caldwell: The freshman striker made an immediate impact with the Cougars, scoring three times and adding an assist to start the season.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nathan Green, Borah: The state’s reigning cross country and track athlete of the year opened the season by winning the Jimmy Driscoll meet at Bishop Kelly in 15 minutes, 29.78 seconds.

Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Charter: The reigning 1A state champion pushed Green throughout the Jimmy Driscoll race, finishing in second place 8 seconds behind Green at 15:37.26.

Lizzie Dildine, Eagle: The junior crushed the girls field at Jimmy Driscoll, winning by 43 seconds at 18:11.58 to lead the Mustangs to a team title at the meet.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a new window.