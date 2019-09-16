Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Sept. 9-15)

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 2 The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 2 around the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 2 around the state.

The Idaho Statesman’s and Edmark Toyota’s Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest is back for another week with a bounty of top performances.

Voting closes at noon Wednesday, when we name the winners. Check out all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can also view the Week 1 and Week 2 winners at those links.

FOOTBALL

Covy Kelly, Garden Valley: The junior hauled in seven catches for 294 yards and five TDs in the Wolverines’ 44-12 win over Glenns Ferry, including a school-record, 93-yard TD catch.

Andy Peters, Timberline: The senior quarterback helped the Wolves snap a 12-game losing streak by leading a 20-point rally in the final two minutes for a 26-25 win at Meridian. Peters completed 28-of-46 passes for 343 yards and four TDs, including a game-winning, 21-yard TD pass as time expired.

Jackson Schultz, Timberline: The senior caught 11 passes for 167 yards and three TDs as the Wolves won their first game since 2017. His 21-yard touchdown catch as time expired snapped Timberline’s 12-game losing streak.

Colby Peugh, Mountain View: The senior caught the game-tying and game-winning TD passes as the Mavericks rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Capital 21-14. He finished with 148 receiving yards in the victory and also served as Mountain View’s punter, punt returner and holder on extra points.

Cody Walker, Wilder: The junior turned just nine carries into 168 yards and three TDs in a 52-24 win over Salmon River. He also racked up 12 tackles, five tackles for a loss and forced a fumble for the Wildcats.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior quarterback accounted for 370 total yards of offense and three TDs in the Falcons’ 47-7 win at Emmett. He ran for 238 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, completed 10-of-23 passes for 101 yards and caught one pass for 31 yards and a score.

Sean Austin, Kuna: The junior quarterback threw for 353 yards and four TDs and added an 11-yard TD run to lead the Kavemen to a 57-21 win vs. Ridgevue.

Donavon Estrada, Nampa: The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns — three passing and one rushing — and 204 total yards as the Bulldogs’ topped Mountain Home 42-6.

Cash Cowdery, Middleton: The Vikings’ wide receiver made the most of his four catches, racking up 103 yards and three TDs in Middleton’s 54-0 win vs. Caldwell.

Brett Spencer, Weiser: The quarterback threw for 167 yards and three TDs and added another rushing touchdown as undefeated Weiser upset 3A power Gooding 45-42.

Pete Knudson, McCall-Donnelly: The senior quarterback completed 7-of-9 passes for 298 yards and five TDs as the Vandals routed Dayton-Waitsburg of Washington 68-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Rachel Miller, Payette: The senior racked up nine kills, seven blocks and an ace for the Pirates last week.

Brooke Weimer, Cole Valley Christian: The senior totaled 44 kills and 41 digs to lead the Chargers to wins over Ambrose, Melba and Marsing.

Carissa Chainey, Middleton: The junior led the Vikings to a pair of five-set wins over Kuna and Bishop Kelly with 34 kills, 23 digs and four blocks.

BOYS SOCCER

Angel Venegas, Kuna: The senior captain was under fire last week, but he stopped 18 shots to lead the Kavemen to a draw and a loss. He was the only boys soccer athlete nominated, so he is the de facto winner.

GIRLS SOCCER

Avalynn Creaser, Ridgevue: The junior came off the bench to score a pair of goals against Emmett, both on headers. All three of her goals this season came off headers.

Abby Smith, Fruitland: The senior scored six goals and added two assists as the Grizzlies went 2-0-1 for the week. That includes a hat trick against Payette and an equalizer in the draw vs. Weiser.

CROSS COUNTRY

SWIMMING

Xander Smith, Meridian: The junior won three races at the Nampa Meet, winning the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke and leading the Warriors’ 200 medley relay to a first-place finish.

Brayden Sawyer, Borah: The junior broke two of his own school records Friday, setting new marks in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 17.77 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.02).

