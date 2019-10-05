Prep football roundup: Meridian keeps playoff hopes alive; Weiser flips script on Fruitland

SHARE COPY LINK

Meridian ended a four-game skid with a crucial 35-10 victory over Centennial on Friday night in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference matchup at Centennial High. The win keeps the Warriors’ playoff hopes alive with three games remaining in the regular season.

Senior Braden Honn scored three of the Warriors’ five touchdowns and totaled 51 yards on 14 carries. Meridian (2-4, 2-4) racked up 318 yards on the ground led by Chase Black’s 124 yards and one score on 14 touches.

Sophomore quarterback Malakai Martinez completed 4-for-8 passes for 72 yards, highlighted by a 19-yard TD pass to Cole Macdonnell in the first quarter.

After falling behind 14-0, Centennial (2-4, 2-4) pulled within 14-10 in the third quarter before allowing three straight Meridian touchdowns.

Centennial quarterback Luke Schabot shrugs off Meridian’s Emmitt Sallee on Friday night at Centennial High. The Warriors won 35-10. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Eagle 63, Boise 14

Eagle scored nine consecutive touchdowns spanning the first through third quarters and led 56-0 at halftime against winless Boise.

Nine different players reached the end zone for the No. 3 Mustangs (5-1, 5-1), including a pair of pick sixes from David Walker and Luke Chapman. Quarterback Ben Ford struck first for Eagle with a 26-yard TD run and then added a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cannon Morgan.

Statistics were not provided for Boise (0-6, 0-6).

Mountain View 57, Skyview 10

No. 2 Mountain View used a balanced attack to breeze by host Skyview (1-5, 1-5). The Mavericks (5-1, 5-1) totaled 227 yards on the ground and 247 through the air.

Junior receiver Kayden Chan accounted for three of the Mavs’ touchdowns, catching TD passes of 25 and 61 yards and returning a punt 69 yards for a score. Chan grabbed six receptions for a game-high 138 yards, while Logan Perry led the ground attack with 117 yards and one TD on 20 carries. Quarterback Jake Farris was 10-for-11 for 247 yards and three TDs.

Skyview’s Wyatt Bowman nailed a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter, and the Hawks scored with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter on a 70-yard pass from Clayton Franssen to Hayden Turner.

Rocky Mountain 21, Timberline 0

Rocky Mountain did all its damage in the first half to close the door on Timberline.

Running back Jordan Erickson led the way for the top-ranked Grizzlies (6-0, 6-0) with 15 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Colby Jackson went 13-for-19 passing for 140 yards and a 2-yard TD pass to Ty Tanner.

Timberline (2-4, 2-4) totaled 110 yards, including a 9-for-26 passing effort for 57 yards from quarterback Andy Peters. Peters also had 38 yards on the ground.

Nampa 56, Columbia 12

Leading by a single touchdown near the end of the first quarter, second-ranked Nampa scored six straight TDs to blow out cross-town rival Columbia (1-5, 1-5 4A SIC).

Nampa quarterback Donavon Estrada continued his offensive assault with three rushing TDs and two passing touchdowns — both to receiver Jace Mann. Spencer Kipp, Cade Smith and Colton Seable had one rushing score apiece. The Bulldogs (5-1, 4-1) outgained the Wildcats 467 yards to 198.

Bo Farris and Adrian Martinez accounted for Columbia’s TDs on runs of 3 and 8 yards, respectively.

Middleton 80, Ridgevue 28

Three different quarterbacks saw time under center in Middleton’s rout of Ridgevue.

Dallas Hagler led the way for the Vikings (4-2, 3-2) with 240 passing yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to Tyler Medaris. Jace Rodgers had seven receptions for 118 yards, scoring on a 45-yard pass and a 95-yard kickoff return.

Quinn Rodriguez scored three of Ridgevue’s four touchdowns as the Warhawks fell to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the 4A SIC.

Bishop Kelly 49, Caldwell 0

Bishop Kelly averaged 7.6 yards per play and forced three turnovers to keep Caldwell winless this season.

BK quarterback Beau Nelson was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns — both to Keegan Croteau. Nelson also scored on a 1-yard run, while Ian Arellano and Jackson Huskey had two rushing TDs apiece for the Knights (5-1, 5-1).

Caldwell (0-6, 0-6) totaled 161 yards and was shut out for the second time this season.

Jerome 21, Emmett 14

Emmett lost the nonconference contest to fall to 2-4 overall. No information was reported.

Weiser 35, Fruitland 0

Weiser remained undefeated with the shutout and notched its first victory over 3A Snake River Valley foe Fruitland since 2005.

Quarterback Brett Spencer threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Harris and then ran for three more scores to lead the Wolverines (6-0, 2-0) to the win. Layten Tolman also had a rushing TD for third-ranked Weiser.

Fruitland (1-5, 0-2) was held scoreless for the second time this season, hurting its own cause with two lost fumbles and two interceptions.

Before Friday’s win, Weiser had not topped Fruitland since a 7-6 victory on Sept. 30, 2005.

Homedale 65, Vale (Ore.) 12

No. 2 Homedale racked up 565 yards of total offense — 362 of which came on the ground — in a dominant nonconference victory against Vale, Oregon.

The win kept the Trojans (6-0, 1-0) in a tie with Weiser for the top spot in the 3A SRV standings. The two teams meet in the regular-season finale Oct. 25 at Homedale.

Daniel Uranga threw touchdown passes to Nelson Lomeli (2) and Jake Collett (1), and also scored on a 32-yard run. Karsen Freelove ran for 163 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

Melba 56, Nampa Christian 6

Melba relied on a potent rushing attack to streak past Nampa Christian in 2A WIC action.

Zane Helm totaled 173 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, and Easton Bunnell tallied 147 yards and four scores on 18 carries to pace the Mustangs (4-1, 2-0).

Melba quarterback Henry Clark threw one TD pass, and Joey Bradshaw added a rushing score as well. No information was provided for Nampa Christian (3-2, 1-1).

McCall-Donnelly 66, Marsing 0

McCall-Donnelly (5-0, 2-0 2A WIC) held its sixth straight opponent to a touchdown or less to remain unbeaten. No information was reported.

New Plymouth 28, Cole Valley Christian 21

New Plymouth (3-2, 1-1) edged Cole Valley (3-2, 0-2) in 2A WIC action. No information was reported.