Who’s doubting Kuna football now? Kavemen are off to their best start since 1991.

Kuna wide receiver Koltin Teater hauls in a touchdown behind by Vallivue’s Casey Cope on Friday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell. Kuna won the 4A SIC game 34-28 to improve to 6-0. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Kuna High football entered the fall with little respect, failing to earn a single point in the preseason state media poll.

But look at the Kavemen now.

Kuna is now the 4A classification’s unanimous No. 1 team, and it defended that ranking Friday with its sixth straight win to start the season, hanging on to beat No. 4 Vallivue 34-28.

The victory makes Kuna 6-0 for the first time since 1991, when the Kavemen won their only state football title as a 3A program.

“We’ve been for real since Day 1,” Kuna junior quarterback Sean Austin said. “No one has seen it. But we have.”

Kuna also remains perfect and alone atop the 4A Southern Idaho Conference at 5-0 a year after failing to make the playoffs.

Jon Edwards led Kuna with 151 rushing yards and three TDs. Austin completed 23-of-37 passes for 265 yards and a TD, and he ran for another score.

Kuna racked up 470 yards of offense while holding 4A’s top-scoring offense (48.6 points per game) 20 points below their season average.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for the full story later.