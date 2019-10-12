Prep football roundup: Timberline, Middleton upset ranked teams to complicate playoff race

SHARE COPY LINK

The moment was so exciting, Timberline coach Ian Smart still isn’t 100 percent sure who blocked the field goal.

For now, the credit goes to the entire Timberline defense, which held No. 3-ranked Eagle scoreless in the second half for a 23-22 upset Friday night at Eagle High.

“Vindication is a weird word for it, but they’ve suffered through and stayed with it in some really weird times, losing some really tough games that we were right there,” Smart said. “To be able to kind of overcome some adversity and figure out how to hold the top-scoring offense in the state to nothing in the second half is pretty impressive. It’s fun to be a part of that group.”

The Wolves (3-4, 3-4 5A SIC) blocked the Mustangs’ 25-yard field-goal try as time expired to beat Eagle (5-2, 5-2) for just the second time in program history. Timberline’s only other win against Eagle was a 22-19 double-overtime contest in 2005.

Eagle led 22-7 at halftime before Timberline quarterback Andy Peters brought the Wolves within 22-21 with a pair of rushing TDs in the third quarter. Peters accounted for all three of the Wolves’ touchdowns on runs of 2, 55 and 7 yards.

Timberline then went ahead 23-22 with 4:16 left in the game when the Mustangs attempted to punt, but the snap went out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

“We’ve been in those situations every week, it feels like, at this point,” Smart said. “Capital we were up with 4 minutes left in the game. Borah we were up, they kick a field goal with 2 seconds left in the game to win.

“... We’ve learned from what we’ve had happen, and it hurt in the moment to lose the games the way we did. But I think tonight those kids remembered what it felt like. They remembered the things that we did that led to us not finishing the game, and they just made some incredible plays.”

Earlier this season, Timberline ended a 12-game losing streak by defeating Meridian 26-25.

Senior Dalton Mashore scored two of Eagle’s three touchdowns, catching a 55-yard TD pass in the first quarter and rushing for an 8-yard score in the second.

Rocky Mountain 24, Meridian 6

Top-ranked and defending state champion Rocky Mountain pushed its win streak to 19 and came 3:25 short of a third straight shutout.

The Grizzlies (7-0, 7-0) have not lost since the 2017 state semifinals.

Rocky Mountain scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take control on the road. Jordan Erickson started the scoring with a 2-yard TD run, then Trevor Van Gerpen returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Colby Jackson connected with Kaden Birch on a 46-yard touchdown reception, and Steven Stoddard made a 30-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter for a 24-0 lead.

Meridian (2-5, 2-5) ended Rocky Mountain’s shutout bid on a 12-yard TD pass from Malakai Martinez to Cruz Crofts with 3:25 left in the game.

Mountain View 50, Centennial 7

Mountain View made quick work of Centennial (2-5) to assure coach Judd Benedick his 100th win.

The Mavericks scored 30 points in the first quarter and forced four Centennial turnovers to improve to 6-1.

Quarterback Jake Farris threw touchdown passes to Kayden Chan, Colby Peugh and K.J. Lynch, while Steven Butler and Logan Perry had two rushing TDs apiece for the Mavericks.

Capital 59, Skyview 7

Capital (4-3, 4-3) raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and built a 52-0 advantage Thursday before giving up a fourth-quarter score.

Carson Bohning completed 15-of-21 passes for 265 yards and two TDs as the Eagles racked up 532 yards of offense. Jonah Blackham caught seven passes for 144 yards and a TD, and Jake Jones ran for 48 yards and two scores on nine carries.

Skyview (1-6, 1-6) scored its lone points on Danny Castledine’s 17-yard TD catch.

Borah 52, Boise 10

Borah (5-2) rolled to a homecoming victory over its longtime rival. No information was reported.

Middleton running back Trenton Johansen finds a gap in Nampa’s defense and scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Middleton High. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Middleton 31, Nampa 21

Middleton (5-2, 4-2) held second-ranked Nampa (5-2, 4-2) 20 points below its season average to take over a share of third place in the 4A SIC.

Trenton Johansen scored the Vikings’ first and last touchdowns, eating up 210 yards on 29 carries. Johansen’s 21-yard TD run in the fourth quarter turned a three-point lead into a 10-point victory. Quarterback Dallas Hagler added a pair of touchdown tosses to Cash Cowdrey and Tyler Medaris.

Donavon Estrada had a hand in all three of Nampa’s scores, rushing for two and passing for another.

Vallivue 57, Ridgevue 14

The Vallivue defense kept Ridgevue out of the end zone in the second half, and Falcons quarterback Lan Larison continued his statistical assault of the 4A SIC.

Larison rushed for 298 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and also threw TD passes to Lincoln Marler and Kevin Cody. Going into the game, Larison was the leading rusher in 4A with 1,263 yards. Vallivue improves to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the 4A SIC.

Quarterback Issas Albor paced Ridgevue (1-6, 1-5), completing 12-of-18 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. Austin Bradley had the Warhawks’ other TD on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.

Emmett 55, Caldwell 28

Sophomore QB Caden Young ran for 224 yards and three TDs Thursday, adding 191 yards and two TDs through the air as Emmett (3-4, 3-3 4A SIC) evened its league record and remained in the hunt for one of the SIC’s five playoff berths.

Westyn Smith also ran for 115 yards and two TDs as Emmett rolled to the win.

Idaho Falls 49, Columbia 22

Idaho Falls’ Spencer Moore racked up 440 total yards and six TDs, including 343 yards and four TDs on the ground, as the Tigers scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to run away from Columbia (1-6, 1-5). No other information was reported.

Homedale 58, Parma 0

Jake Collett was dominant on both sides of the ball in No. 2 Homedale’s shutout of Parma (1-6, 1-2).

Collett had five carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns and also caught two passes for 84 yards and another score. On defense, Collett registered eight tackles, including six solo and one sack.

The Trojans (7-0, 2-0) held the Panthers to just 109 total yards.

Weiser 49, Payette 0

No. 3 Weiser posted its second straight shutout of a 3A SRV opponent with a rout of Payette.

The Wolverines (7-0, 3-0) limited the Pirates (1-6, 0-2) to 58 total yards — 40 on the ground and 18 through the air.

Weiser scored all seven of its touchdowns on the ground, including two TDs apiece from Brett Spencer and Layten Tolman.

Fruitland 14, Declo 8

Fruitland (2-5) picked up its second nonconference win of the season. No information was reported.

McCall-Donnelly 42, Melba 20

No. 5 Melba proved to be McCall-Donnelly’s toughest challenge of the season, but the Mustangs (4-2, 2-1) were still no match for the second-ranked Vandals.

Melba’s 20 points were the most the Vandals (6-0, 3-0) have allowed all season.

Aberdeen 68, Marsing 0

Marsing fell to 1-5 after getting shutout on the road. No information was reported.

Horseshoe Bend 66, Salmon River 30

Austin Fry torched the Salmon River defense with 355 yards and seven touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Ethan Smith added 108 rushing yards for the Mustangs (5-1, 2-0). Ethan Smith (16 tackles) and Hunter Mckee (11 tackles, 1 sack) led Horseshoe Bend’s defensive effort against Salmon River (2-4, 1-2).