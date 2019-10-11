High School Football

Kuna football mercy-rules its way to first SIC championship in program history

Kuna running back Jonathan Edwards cheers with the crowd after their 48-6 win over Bishop Kelly on Friday. The No. 1-ranked Kuna remains undefeated, clinched a 4A SIC title and snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Knights. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

The Kuna High School football team accomplished a pair of firsts Friday night.

With a 48-6 win at Bishop Kelly, the Kavemen snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Knights and scored their first win over their rival since 2007.

But more importantly, the victory clinched the Kavemen their first Southern Idaho Conference title — 5A or 4A — in program history.

No. 1-ranked Kuna (7-0, 6-0 4A SIC) dominated from the opening whistle to the final horn, racking up 509 yards of offense to trigger the running-clock mercy rule in the fourth quarter. The clock runs continuously in the 4A classification if a team leads by 40 or more points in the second half.

Junior quarterback Sean Austin completed 13-of-18 passes for 177 yards and three TDs, and he ran for another score. But the Kavemen manhandled Bishop Kelly up front, running for 332 yards at 7.4 yards per carry.

A pair of Kuna running backs finished with more than 100 yards. Ty Cobb ran for 176 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while Jonathan Edwards had 154 yards and a TD on 17 carries.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more info later.

