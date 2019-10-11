Kuna football mercy-rules its way to first SIC championship in program history

Kuna running back Jonathan Edwards cheers with the crowd after their 48-6 win over Bishop Kelly on Friday. The No. 1-ranked Kuna remains undefeated, clinched a 4A SIC title and snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Knights. kjones@idahostatesman.com

The Kuna High School football team accomplished a pair of firsts Friday night.

With a 48-6 win at Bishop Kelly, the Kavemen snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Knights and scored their first win over their rival since 2007.

But more importantly, the victory clinched the Kavemen their first Southern Idaho Conference title — 5A or 4A — in program history.

No. 1-ranked Kuna (7-0, 6-0 4A SIC) dominated from the opening whistle to the final horn, racking up 509 yards of offense to trigger the running-clock mercy rule in the fourth quarter. The clock runs continuously in the 4A classification if a team leads by 40 or more points in the second half.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Junior quarterback Sean Austin completed 13-of-18 passes for 177 yards and three TDs, and he ran for another score. But the Kavemen manhandled Bishop Kelly up front, running for 332 yards at 7.4 yards per carry.

A pair of Kuna running backs finished with more than 100 yards. Ty Cobb ran for 176 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while Jonathan Edwards had 154 yards and a TD on 17 carries.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more info later.