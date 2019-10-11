High School Football
Kuna football mercy-rules its way to first SIC championship in program history
The Kuna High School football team accomplished a pair of firsts Friday night.
With a 48-6 win at Bishop Kelly, the Kavemen snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Knights and scored their first win over their rival since 2007.
But more importantly, the victory clinched the Kavemen their first Southern Idaho Conference title — 5A or 4A — in program history.
No. 1-ranked Kuna (7-0, 6-0 4A SIC) dominated from the opening whistle to the final horn, racking up 509 yards of offense to trigger the running-clock mercy rule in the fourth quarter. The clock runs continuously in the 4A classification if a team leads by 40 or more points in the second half.
Junior quarterback Sean Austin completed 13-of-18 passes for 177 yards and three TDs, and he ran for another score. But the Kavemen manhandled Bishop Kelly up front, running for 332 yards at 7.4 yards per carry.
A pair of Kuna running backs finished with more than 100 yards. Ty Cobb ran for 176 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while Jonathan Edwards had 154 yards and a TD on 17 carries.
This is a breaking news post. Check back for more info later.
Comments