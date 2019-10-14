Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Oct. 7 to Oct. 13)

SHARE COPY LINK

The race for state tournament berths shifted into gear last week as the district soccer tournaments kicked off and football and volleyball enter the final weeks of their regular season.

The higher stakes led to even better performances. You can help the Idaho Statesman and Edmark Toyota select the best of the best by voting in our athlete of the week contest below.

Polls close and winners are named at noon Wednesday. You can read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Trenton Johansen, Middleton: The senior ran for 210 yards and two TDs on 21 carries to lead the Vikings to a 31-21 upset over No. 2 Middleton.

Gus Black, Rimrock: The sophomore ran for 119 yards and two TDs, adding 348 yards on four kickoff returns in the Pirates’ 64-48 loss to Wilder. He also made six tackles, three tackles for a loss and forced a fumble.

Chase Burtenshaw, McCall-Donnelly: The senior middle linebacker and kicker forced two fumbles and recovered one. He also kicked and recovered two onside kicks in the Vandals’ 42-20 win over Melba.

Sean Austin, Kuna: The junior quarterback completed 13-of-18 passes for 177 yards and three TDs, and he ran for a fourth score as the No. 1-ranked Kavemen handed Bishop Kelly its worst loss since 1991.

Sam Rodenbaugh, Timberline: The senior blocked a potential game-winning field goal, helping the Wolves hang on to a 23-22 win over No. 3 Eagle. It’s just the second time in program history Timberline has beaten Eagle.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior quarterback racked up five touchdowns in a 57-14 win over Ridgevue, running for 298 yards and three TDs while adding two TD passes.

Caden Young, Emmett: The sophomore quarterback finished with 415 total yards and five TDs in the Huskies’ 55-28 win vs. Caldwell. He ran for 224 yards and three TDs while throwing for 191 yards and two TDs.

Austin Fry, Horseshoe Bend: The senior needed just 10 carries to put up 355 yards and seven TDs in the Mustangs’ 66-30 win against Salmon River.

VOLLEYBALL

Hannah Hengst, Cole Valley Christian: The senior setter finished the week with 54 assists and 36 digs in two conference matches.

Sophi Clay, McCall-Donnelly: The six-rotation senior averages 10 kills per match with a serving percentage of 93.

BOYS SOCCER

Danny Torres, Caldwell: The sophomore scored three times and tallied six assists in three games last week.

Ben Denton, Eagle: The junior scored three goals for the week as the Mustangs made a surprise run to the 5A district semifinals.

Drew Morris, Eagle: The senior still has not given up a goal in SIC play, posting three shutouts last week. That includes a 1-0 upset of second-seeded Rocky Mountain in the first round of the district tournament.

Cris Cornejo, Weiser: The junior helped the Wolverines clinch a 3A Snake River Valley title.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marissa Moyle, Weiser: The senior scored twice, had two assists and applied constant defensive pressure in the Wolverines’ 4-3 win on senior night.

Kylie Howard, Middleton: The senior scored two goals and set up another in three games. She scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Nampa, then dribbled through three defenders for her team’s only goal in the district tournament opener.

Lexi Hawks, Kuna: The junior scored five goals and tallied four assists in three games, including a hat trick and two assists in the Kavemen’s district tournament opener.

Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain: The junior scored twice and set up two more goals as Rocky Mountain rolled to an 8-0 win over Borah in its district tournament opener.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rosina Machu, Boise: The junior won an individual championship and led the Braves to a team title at the Boise City Championship, turning in a season-best time of 17 minutes, 58.92 seconds.

Nathan Green, Borah: The junior cruised to a boys individual title at the Boise City Championship at 15:00.24, winning the race by nearly 32 seconds.

SWIMMING

Julia Lochner, Capital: The junior set a personal best in the 500 freestyle by eight seconds Friday in Nampa. No other swimmers were nominated.