Prep football roundup: BK-Middleton, Capital-Meridian decided by PATs

Bishop Kelly’s Beau Nelson scrambles for a touchdown against Middleton on Friday night. Special to the Idaho Statesman

Bishop Kelly High quarterback Beau Nelson pushed into the end zone from about a foot away from the goal line and Keegan Croteau nailed the PAT as the Knights came back for a 24-23 win against Middleton on Friday night in Boise.

Middleton led 10-0 in the first quarter and seized a 23-17 advantage on a Trenton Johansen 12-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 6 seconds left in the game. But No. 3 Bishop Kelly (4-1, 4-1 4A Southern Idaho Conference) blocked the PAT.

Middleton had won the past two meetings since installing an Air Raid offense. And Bishop Kelly again struggled to stop the Vikings, who outgained the Knights 446-233.

But Middleton (3-2, 2-2) had two turnovers and 85 yards worth of penalties — costly errors in the tight game.

Johansen posted a game-high 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Dallas Hagler threw for 237 yards for Middleton. Nelson threw for 111 yards and Croteau added a 22-yard touchdown run, 49-yard reception and 21-yard field goal to his clutch PAT.

Capital 19, Meridian 18

Meridian failed to score a point on three PAT tries — two kicks and a pass — to open the door for Capital’s comeback win. Justus Del Rio caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Carson Bohning and Terrell Lawson made the PAT for the win.

Capital (3-2, 3-2 5A SIC) hadn’t converted its earlier PATs, either, with a blocked kick and a missed kick. Jake Jones rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Meridian (1-4, 1-4) quarterback Malakai Martinez was 13-for-17 for 181 yards and a TD, with Davis Thacker on the receiving end of five passes for 103 yards.

Borah 30, Timberline 28

Josh Rausch drilled a 24-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to give the Lions the comeback win. Timberline (2-3, 2-3 5A SIC) had taken the lead on a 25-yard pass from Andy Peters to Garrett Lavin with just 1:26 left in the game.

Quarterback Austin Bolt rushed 35 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns and was 11-for-14 for 112 yards passing for Borah (3-2, 3-2). Kyle Adams returned a fumble 25 yards for a TD for Timberline.

Rocky Mountain 65, Centennial 0

Colby Jackson tossed three touchdown passes and Bronson Staley rushed for 89 yards with a touchdown as the Grizzlies (5-0, 5-0 5A SIC) rolled to their 17th straight win. Centennial fell to 2-3, 2-3.

Vallivue 48, Columbia 14

Star quarterback Lan Larison scored on an 86-yard run, a 55-yard run, a 15-yard reception and an 84-yard fumble return as the Falcons (4-1, 3-1 4A SIC) romped. Larison rushed for 237 yards, while Carson Child added 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Adrian Martinez rushed for 99 yards for Columbia (1-4, 1-4).

Emmett 14, Ridgevue 11

Ridgevue missed a short field-goal attempt in the closing seconds to allow Emmett to escape with the win. The Huskies had built a 14-8 lead in the first half thanks to a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Landon Helms moments after Connor Lewis caught a touchdown pass for the Warhawks.

Westyn Smith led Emmett with 117 rushing yards and a TD.

Weiser 39, Parma 7

Weiser quarterback Brett Spencer threw for 110 yards and scored on a 64-yard run as the Wolverines improved to 5-0 (1-0 3A SRV). Layten Tolman (63 yards) and Jack Burke (61) also contributed heavily to the rushing attack and scored touchdowns. Tony Gonzalez led the Panthers (0-5, 0-1) with 124 rushing yards.

Homedale 56, Fruitland 6

Karsen Freelove rushed for 134 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion to lead the Trojans. Quarterback Daniel Uranga was 15-for-20 for 207 yards and two more scores as Homedale improved to 5-0, 1-0 3A SRV.

Zack Ziegler rushed for 53 yards for Fruitland (1-4, 0-1).

Nampa Christian 58, Marsing 0

The Trojans scored 52 first-half points and outgained the Huskies 458-2 in the game. Dane Bradshaw rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns and Landon Cheney added 111 yards and two scores for Nampa Christian (3-1, 1-0 2A Western Idaho Conference). Brady Dines led Marsing (1-3, 0-2) with 12 tackles, including two for loss.

Melba 48, Cole Valley Christian 25

Easton Bunnell rushed for six touchdowns and 168 yards to lead the Mustangs (3-1, 1-0 2A WIC). Scotty Martinez added 145 yards. Cole Valley dropped to 3-1, 0-1.

McCall-Donnelly 42, New Plymouth 0

Four of Peter Knudson’s seven completions went for touchdowns — all to Noah Ormsby — as the Vandals (4-0, 1-0 2A WIC) rolled.

Knudson (86 yards) and Tuff Bentz (77) led the rushing attack. New Plymouth (2-3, 1-1) managed just 132 yards, including 15 rushing yards.

Wilder 63, Notus 20

Norman Gonzalez caught three touchdown passes for Wilder (4-0, 1-0 1A Division I WIC). Notus is 2-2, 0-1.

Skyview 51, Boise 22

Clayton Franssen led Skyview (1-4) to its first win of the season Thursday night at Dona Larsen Park in a battle of winless teams.

Franssen completed 17-of-23 passes for 354 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Dan Castledine (eight catches, 138 yards). Skyview raced out to a 33-8 lead late in the second quarter and cruised from there, racking up 538 yards to Boise’s 253.

Aeneas Stailey completed 10-of-21 passes for 171 yards and three TDs for Boise (0-5). Hudson Hamilton caught four passes for 107 yards, and Jack Payne turned two catches into 34 yards and two TDs.