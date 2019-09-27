A trick play that even surprised Mountain View’s coach capped the Mavs’ comeback win

Mountain View running back Leyton Smithson runs with the football before being tackled by Eagle linebackers Derek Tommasini and Brett Tommasini on Friday at Eagle High School. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Mountain View football coach Judd Benedick had no idea the trick play that would lead to his team’s 35-28 win over No. 2 Eagle was coming. But he’s sure glad it did.

The third-ranked Mavericks (4-1) and Eagle (4-1) had battled to a 28-28 draw until the final 5 minutes of the fourth quarter. Facing 4th-and-26 at Eagle’s 32-yard line with 4:45 left, the Mavericks defensive coordinator turned to find his punt team to pin Eagle deep.

But offensive line coach John Taylor told him it was too late. Mountain View already had called a trick play it has relied on in big moments for years. And Colby Peugh and Jake Farris executed it to perfection, breaking off a 26-yard gain on fourth down.

Bronx Barrus punched in the game-winning touchdown with the next play on a 6-yard run, capping Mountain View’s rally from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I was like, ‘We need to punt it. We’ve got to pin them deep,’ ” Benedick said. “And they were like, ‘Nope, we already called it. Just watch.’

“There’s nothing you can do at that point but cheer them on and hope it works.”

Starting in the shotgun, Farris approached his offensive line like he was changing the play, then started walking to his right. Running back Steven Butler took the direct snap, then pitched it to Peugh, a wide receiver, for a reverse.

Peugh pulled up and found Farris wide open for the back-breaking play.

The play is a near carbon copy of the Philly Special the Philadelphia Eagles used in the Super Bowl two years ago to beat the New England Patriots. But Benedick said the Mavericks’ version predates Super Bowl LII.

The trick play capped a wild night that also saw Peugh throw a 41-yard TD pass to Kayden Chan on another receiver pass, and he completed a two-point pass to Seth Jones.

Mountain View’s defense also recovered three uncharacteristic fumbles from Eagle quarterback Ben Ford, two of which it returned for touchdowns. Barrus made it 10-0 Mountain View in the first quarter with a 37-yard fumble return, and Jarin Baroli returned a fourth-quarter fumble 18 yards to give Mountain View a 28-21 lead with 10:49 left in the fourth.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more later.