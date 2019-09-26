After mascot change, Boise High has a new logo. But its sports teams still need one.

Boise High grads support changing Braves mascot Two former Boise High mascots spoke in favor of the school retiring the Braves mascot and its Native American imagery at a Boise School District meeting. The board unanimously approved changing the mascot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two former Boise High mascots spoke in favor of the school retiring the Braves mascot and its Native American imagery at a Boise School District meeting. The board unanimously approved changing the mascot.

After changing its Native American mascot from the Braves to the Brave this summer, Boise High unveiled a new logo for its school Wednesday evening.

A committee of students, faculty, alumni, administration and parent board members chose the new logo after receiving 43 submissions from students and faculty. Boise High Principal Robb Thompson said the final product is a combination of several proposals.

He added the new symbol will serve as the school’s primary academic logo, replacing the former Brave head and other logos. The school and its students are still working on a new logo for their sports teams, as well as a new physical mascot to replace the Native American costume it stopped using in the 2015-16 school year.

“We are the Brave. We are no closer to having a specific thing that symbolizes that,” Thompson said. “But the student council is ideating that away.”

The new logo includes a shield centered around the letter “B” with a Greek column along its spine, representing strength and support with a nod to the school’s architecture.

Surrounding the letter are four Greek words carved above the entrance to Boise High, which translate to wisdom, justice, temperance and courage.

Olive laurels encase the entire image. Thompson said they are symbols of victory from civics to academics to athletics.

The school’s colors of red and white will not change.

The school board for the Boise School District unanimously dropped the Native American mascot from its oldest school in August. The change came after years of internal debate at Boise High. Thompson also worked this summer with the Shoshone-Bannock tribe, which has called for a ban of all Native American mascots in Idaho.